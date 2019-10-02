NYC-based food writer Lauren Shockey has written the book on hangover eats — literally.

The new cookbook “Hangover Helper,” out this week, looks at foods across the globe that help the morning after you’ve had a few too many.

“[The] foods we eat to nourish our bodies the morning after vary tremendously by country,” says Shockey, whose new cookbook “showcases the many delicious ways we can choose to recover from a night out.”

amNewYork asked Shockey to share five of her go-tos and where you can find them in NYC. Here are her picks:

Kongnamul gukbap

“I became partially inspired to write ‘Hangover Helper’ after learning about South Korean haejangguk, which essentially translates to ‘hangover soup.’ Drinking culture is so prevalent in South Korea that haejangguk isn't just a single soup but rather an entire genre of soups designed to help hangovers. One of my favorite (not to mention one of the most accessible) South Korean hangover soups is called kongnamul gukbap. Yet you don’t have to hop on a plane to experience it. From 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Koreatown’s Miss Korea BBQ dishes up the brothy bowl, which is loaded with rice, a raw egg and beansprouts, which are chock full of the hangover-helping amino acid asparagine.” 10 W. 32nd St.

Poutine

“In Canada, meanwhile, poutine (a tangle of French fries doused in gravy and cheese curds) does double duty as both drunk food and hangover food. My favorite version in New York City can be found at Mile End, where it’s served either plain or loaded with smoked meat (yes, please).” 97A Hoyt St., Boerum Hill

Chilaquiles

“Spicy foods are beloved by hungover people around the world hoping that an injection of heat will jolt them back to clearheadedness. In Mexico, a favorite hangover breakfast is chilaquiles, which features tortilla chips cooked in a bath of salsa, often topped with chicken and/or eggs. I like the versions at Mexico 2000 and Fonda, both in Brooklyn.” 369 Broadway, Williamsburg; 434 Seventh Ave., Park Slope, respectively

Full English breakfast

“The classic hangover go-to in the UK is, naturally, a full English breakfast (also known as a fry-up). The Breslin, the Anglo-accented gastropub in the Ace Hotel does a proper one, complete with two fried eggs, sausage, bacon, black pudding, tomatoes, mushrooms and toast. If you’ve already experienced a full English, though, head over to cocktail lair The Dead Rabbit for a full Irish breakfast instead. You’ll be treated to eggs, bacon, sausage, black and white pudding, grilled tomato, potato and soda breads and, of course, a packet of Kerrygold Irish butter.” 16 W. 29th St.; 30 Water St., respectively

Congee

“If all of these dishes still sound like too much on a delicate stomach, you can’t beat the nourishing power of congee, a Chinese dish of rice porridge often served during the early morning hours. My top spots in Manhattan’s Chinatown are Wu’s Wonton King, Congee Village and Noodle Village.” 165 E. Broadway; 100 Allen St.; 13 Mott St., respectively