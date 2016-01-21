Huy Fong Sriracha Packets have arrived for on-the-go condiment pleasure

Your favorite hot sauce is now for sale in portable form.

Say goodbye to the ketchup packet — here is your new favorite on-the-go condiment.

The first and only single-use Huy Fong Sriracha Packet, known to some as rooster sauce, hit the market on Jan. 21 and is now available to purchase online.

At $15 for a 50-pack or $35 for a 200-pack on Sriracha2go.com, this small indulgence will be a welcome buy to anyone addicted to the spicy condiment. Wholesale options are also available to those who really want to load up on the hot sauce.

And for those who are in need of extra Sriracha back-up — because who knows when you may squirt out your last packet — Sriracha2Go sells two sizes of refillable keychain bottles for any Sriracha-related emergencies.

Your pockets just got a lot spicier.