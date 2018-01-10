No New Year’s resolution is strong enough to withstand this.

IHOP is dishing out all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes through Feb. 11, melting all our dieting resolve on the same griddle as the batter.

The $3.99 promotion celebrates the pancake house chain’s 60 years in business as of 2018.

At participating IHOP restaurants, servers will start you off with either a full stack of pancakes, or a short stack of two with eggs, hashbrowns and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon. After you’ve cleaned off your plate, you’re free to order as many short stacks as your expanding stomach can handle.

The International House of Pancakes has five locations in the Bronx, four in Manhattan, six in Brooklyn, four in Queens and one in Staten Island. (Find your nearest location here, and call in advance — not all franchises are showing the boundless breakfast love.)

A word of advice to the true pancake enthusiasts out there: Bring your own maple syrup, because the IHOP stuff is mostly corn syrup and preservatives.