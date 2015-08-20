Ivan Ramen’s Rosh Hashanah brisket orders start today!

Ivan Ramen is ringing in 5776 early!

For Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Ivan Orkin’s famous dashi-braised brisket will be available to pre-order for family feasts. Or individual consumption. No one’s judging.

The holiday dashi-braised brisket is slow cooked in katsuo and kombu. The tender meat is served with a Tokyo-style teriyaki sauce, scallions and an apple-ginger-honey chutney, for that essential apples and honey holiday flare.

Preorders for the brisket, which costs $175 and serves 6, opened Thursday and will continue while stock is still available. Briskets will be available for pick up before Rosh Hashanah, on Sept. 12 and 13.

Noodles are not included, but we’d recommend stocking up for a sweet and noodley New Year.

Email info@ivanramen.com to request your meat.

If you’d rather cook than cater, we have the recipe for the Japanese-Jewish fusion creation.