James Beard Awards 2016 winners from NYC

New York City took home a number of James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday night during a ceremony in Chicago.
Here are the NYC winners of the restaurant and chef awards:
Best Chef: New York City
Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto
Outstanding Bar Program
Maison Premiere, Brooklyn
Outstanding Restaurateur
Ken Friedman, The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Café
Outstanding Service
Eleven Madison Park
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Daniela Soto-Innes, Cosme
Restaurant design awards
75 Seats and Under (tie)
Firm: Demian Repucci Design
Designer: Demian Repucci
Project: Bruno in the East Village
Firm: Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Designers: Renzo Piano Building Workshop in Collaboration with Cooper Robertson and Bentel & Bentel Architects
Project: Untitled
For the full list, visit jamesbeard.org.