James Beard Awards 2016 winners from NYC

New York City took home a number of James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday night during a ceremony in Chicago.

Here are the NYC winners of the restaurant and chef awards:

Best Chef: New York City

Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto

Outstanding Bar Program

Maison Premiere, Brooklyn

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ken Friedman, The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Café

Outstanding Service

Eleven Madison Park

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Daniela Soto-Innes, Cosme

Restaurant design awards

75 Seats and Under (tie)

Firm: Demian Repucci Design

Designer: Demian Repucci

Project: Bruno in the East Village

Firm: Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Designers: Renzo Piano Building Workshop in Collaboration with Cooper Robertson and Bentel & Bentel Architects

Project: Untitled

For the full list, visit jamesbeard.org.