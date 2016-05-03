Quantcast
Eat and Drink

James Beard Awards 2016 winners from NYC

Georgia Kral
May 3, 2016
The JBFA winners were announced on May 2, 2016, in Chicago.

New York City took home a number of James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday night during a ceremony in Chicago. 

Here are the NYC winners of the restaurant and chef awards:

Best Chef: New York City
Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto

Outstanding Bar Program
Maison Premiere, Brooklyn

Outstanding Restaurateur
Ken Friedman, The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Café

Outstanding Service
Eleven Madison Park

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Daniela Soto-Innes, Cosme

Restaurant design awards

75 Seats and Under (tie)
Firm: Demian Repucci Design
Designer: Demian Repucci
Project: Bruno in the East Village

Firm: Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Designers: Renzo Piano Building Workshop in Collaboration with Cooper Robertson and Bentel & Bentel Architects
Project: Untitled

For the full list, visit jamesbeard.org.

