Make José Andrés' squash blossom cheeseadilla this summer

It’s been a busy spring for José Andrés. The Michelin-starred Spanish chef has been rolling out the kiosks and restaurants at Mercado Little Spain, his tribute to his native country at the buzzy Far West Side development Hudson Yards. And this week, he sees the release of his latest cookbook.

“Vegetables Unleashed,” out Tuesday, is a love letter to veggies and their versatility, written with James Beard Award-winning writer Matt Goulding.

This being a cookbook about vegetables, the recipes are organized seasonally. Summer offers up a squash blossom cheeseadilla, which turns cheese into crispy shells and leaves open the option to incorporate even more seasonal fare into the dish.

“[You] can press all kinds of things into the cheese — herbs, edible flowers, asparagus tips, or strips of raw vegetables,” Andrés writes.

Squash blossom cheeseadilla

Serves 4

1/4 lb. Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated (about 1 cup)

12 squash blossoms, cleaned

Balsamic dressing

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Garnish

Basil leaves

Maldon salt

Greek yogurt or Mexican crema (optional)

1. For the dressing: Combine the balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle in the olive oil, whisking to combine. Set aside; whisk again before serving.

2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. For each cheeseadilla, place 2 packed tbsp. of Parmesan in the pan and use the back of the spoon to spread the cheese into a 3-inch round. Cook until the cheese is melted, then press a squash blossom on top of each one and cook until the cheese is browned and crisp, about 4 minutes. Carefully pry the cheeseadillas off the skillet with a spatula and flip them, then cook for 30 seconds or so, to brown the blossoms lightly. Transfer to a serving plate and repeat to make more cheeseadillas.

3. Just before serving, drizzle the cheeseadillas with the balsamic dressing. Garnish with basil leaves and a couple of flakes of Maldon salt, and a few dollops of yogurt, if using.

Excerpt from “Vegetables Unleashed” by José Andrés and Matt Goulding. Copyright 2019 by José Andrés. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.