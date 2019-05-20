LATEST PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
Eat and Drink

Make José Andrés' squash blossom cheeseadilla this summer

The recipe is from the celebrated chef's latest cookbook, "Vegetables Unleashed."

"Vegetables Unleashed," chef José Andrés' ode to veggies,

"Vegetables Unleashed," chef José Andrés' ode to veggies, features recipes such as a squash blossom cheeseadilla. Photo Credit: Composite: Peter Frank Edwards, left, and Anthony Bourdain / Ecco

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
Print

It’s been a busy spring for José Andrés. The Michelin-starred Spanish chef has been rolling out the kiosks and restaurants at Mercado Little Spain, his tribute to his native country at the buzzy Far West Side development Hudson Yards. And this week, he sees the release of his latest cookbook.

Vegetables Unleashed,” out Tuesday, is a love letter to veggies and their versatility, written with James Beard Award-winning writer Matt Goulding.

This being a cookbook about vegetables, the recipes are organized seasonally. Summer offers up a squash blossom cheeseadilla, which turns cheese into crispy shells and leaves open the option to incorporate even more seasonal fare into the dish.

“[You] can press all kinds of things into the cheese — herbs, edible flowers, asparagus tips, or strips of raw vegetables,” Andrés writes.

Squash blossom cheeseadilla

Serves 4

  • 1/4 lb. Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated (about 1 cup)
  • 12 squash blossoms, cleaned

Balsamic dressing

  • 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
  • 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Garnish

  • Basil leaves
  • Maldon salt
  • Greek yogurt or Mexican crema (optional)

1. For the dressing: Combine the balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle in the olive oil, whisking to combine. Set aside; whisk again before serving.

2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. For each cheeseadilla, place 2 packed tbsp. of Parmesan in the pan and use the back of the spoon to spread the cheese into a 3-inch round. Cook until the cheese is melted, then press a squash blossom on top of each one and cook until the cheese is browned and crisp, about 4 minutes. Carefully pry the cheeseadillas off the skillet with a spatula and flip them, then cook for 30 seconds or so, to brown the blossoms lightly. Transfer to a serving plate and repeat to make more cheeseadillas.

3. Just before serving, drizzle the cheeseadillas with the balsamic dressing. Garnish with basil leaves and a couple of flakes of Maldon salt, and a few dollops of yogurt, if using.

Excerpt from “Vegetables Unleashed” by José Andrés and Matt Goulding. Copyright 2019 by José Andrés. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

IF YOU GO

José Andrés chats with Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at Mercado Little Spain | 10 Hudson Yards | Tickets $47.54 (includes copy of "Vegetables Unleashed" and tastings of several recipes) at eventbrite.com

Meredith Deliso

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Eat and Drink photos & videos

The deal: It only costs $16 to get Dive into these bottomless brunches
The Biergarten at The Standard is the perfect Get competitive at these bars with games
The Italian rainbow cookie is getting a twist 12 rainbow treats perfect for Pride Month
Rooftop pools, because elevation is everything
Sharing is caring, right? Temple Court thinks so. Where to go for Easter brunch specials
This first night of Seder menu is complete Where to celebrate Passover in the city