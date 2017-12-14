Dig into a bowl of cereal that tastes like apple pie while swinging in a hammock at the new Kellogg’s NYC café in Union Square.

The café dishing out cereal bowls with unusual topping combinations to Manhattan customers as of Thursday morning is the second, permanent iteration of a pop-up concept the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops brand introduced in Times Square last summer.

Now in a space five times the size of the previous location, the cereal bar has added a new crop of premade cereal "creations" and snacks like griddled Eggo waffles with Corn Flake-crusted chicken and maple butter to its menu. (This time around, designer and reality TV star Lauren Conrad has Momofuku Milk Bar's Christina Tosi as the celebrity "chef" whipping up new combos in the kitchen.)

Visitors can order one of eight “tried and true” bowls prepared in an open kitchen area — including options like Apple Pie (Apple Jacks, cinnamon-roasted apples, salted caramel, sea salt and Pop Tart crumble), Life in Color (Froot Loops, passion fruit-lime jam, mini marshmallows) and Christmas Morning (Frosted Mini Wheats, cinnamon roll croutons, crystallized ginger, toasted marshmallows, toasted pears) — or they can assemble their own at a DIY cereal bar stocked with more than 30 different ingredients ($4).

Among other munchies on the menu is a Pop-Tart ice cream sandwich stuffed with OddFellow’s sprinkle flavor ($6).

To wash all that sugar down, the café offers a whole gamut of drinks from drip coffee ($3.50) to matcha lattes ($4.50). And cereal isn’t just for eating — Kellogg’s incorporates into speciality beverages like the $6 Froot Loops white chocolate.

Find a place to perch with your breakfast (or breakfast-inspired meal) in an open-seating space not unlike your coolest friend’s living room. If you’re lucky, grab and lounge in one of the café’s four hammocks.

Kellogg’s NYC Café is open at 31 E. 17th St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.