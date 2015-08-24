A bacon-y, cheesy, BBQ brisket ramen burger is coming!

The creators of the Ramen Burger and the Doughnut Sandwich (aka Chonut) are making your highly caloric dreams come true.

After meeting at Smorgasburg Queens, and menu plotting on Instagram (#yum), Chef Robert Austin Cho of Kimchi Smoke and Keizo Shimamoto of the original Ramen Burger decided to team up for a special pop-up this week.

The Korean BBQ stand is taking its brisket sandwich to a new level with the Austin Ramen Cho, served on, of course, a ramen bun. The limited-edition sandwich will be made with 12-hour smoked brisket, Fatboy Bourbon chipotle sauce, hickory smoked kimchi, cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. The sandwich will cost $13 and pairs well with Rockaway Brewing Co.’s flagship beer, ESB (extra special bitter).

On Aug. 27 and 28, Kimchi Smoke will set up shop at Rockaway Brewery in Long Island City from 5 to 10 p.m. Chef Cho recommends that people stop by on Thursday as a “big crowd is expected on Friday.” Think Smorgasburg Ramen Burger lines but with bacon on top.

If bacon, cheese and brisket sandwiched between two ramen buns just tickles your tongue, indulge in additional menu items including the infamous Chonut and Ramen Fried Chicken and Waffles drizzled in honey citron and gochujang sauce.