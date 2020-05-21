Local brewery to host beer and doughnut tasting event on Zoom

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A local brewing company is hosting a one-of-a-kind beer and doughnut tasting event that you can enjoy at home.

Torch & Crown Brewing Company is partnering with Harlem’s Super Nice Coffee and Bakery for a special one-time beer and doughnut delivery. For $65, you’ll receive four different beers each pair with a specialty doughnut, plus two more doughnuts to enjoy. Patrons will also receive admission to a private hour-long Zoom tasting hosted by Torch & Crown Marketing Director and Advanced Cicerone® Chris McClellan and Super Nice founder Dan Cohen, and moderated by Certified Cicerone® and beverage educator @ethanfixell.

Torch & Crown Brewing Company is currently accepting online orders, which will be delivered fresh on Thursday, May 28. The Zoom tasting will take place at 8 p.m. on May 28.

Prior to the pandemic, Torch & Crown Brewing Company planned to open a brewery and restaurant in SoHo this spring. Since the opening has been delayed, the brewery has launched same-day beer delivery within Manhattan using their current brewery in the Bronx as well as their unfinished SoHo space.

Just over a month later, Torch & Crown Brewing Company received more than 2,000 orders and expanded the range to Brooklyn and Queens due to high demand, and launched a contactless pickup option within Manhattan. Click here for the full list of beers available for delivery and contactless pickup.