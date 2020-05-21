Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Eat and DrinkFood and DrinkThings to Do

Local brewery to host beer and doughnut tasting event on Zoom

Emily Davenport
9 seconds ago
Photo courtesy of Torch & Crown Brewing Company

A local brewing company is hosting a one-of-a-kind beer and doughnut tasting event that you can enjoy at home.

Torch & Crown Brewing Company is partnering with Harlem’s Super Nice Coffee and Bakery for a special one-time beer and doughnut delivery. For $65, you’ll receive four different beers each pair with a specialty doughnut, plus two more doughnuts to enjoy. Patrons will also receive admission to a private hour-long Zoom tasting hosted by Torch & Crown Marketing Director and Advanced Cicerone® Chris McClellan and Super Nice founder Dan Cohen, and moderated by Certified Cicerone® and beverage educator @ethanfixell.

Torch & Crown Brewing Company is currently accepting online orders, which will be delivered fresh on Thursday, May 28. The Zoom tasting will take place at 8 p.m. on May 28.

Prior to the pandemic, Torch & Crown Brewing Company planned to open a brewery and restaurant in SoHo this spring. Since the opening has been delayed, the brewery has launched same-day beer delivery within Manhattan using their current brewery in the Bronx as well as their unfinished SoHo space.

Just over a month later, Torch & Crown Brewing Company received more than 2,000 orders and expanded the range to Brooklyn and Queens due to high demand, and launched a contactless pickup option within Manhattan. Click here for the full list of beers available for delivery and contactless pickup.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.