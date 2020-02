Tacos are a sure sign of good times to come.

Perhaps it’s the sunny day and nearly 70 degree temperatures. Perhaps it’s because Mission Chinese Food NY is closed for a private event tonight. Perhaps #lamb has something to do with it.

Whatever the case, lamb and fish tacos at Mission Cantina are $1 tonight, April 15, from 5 -6 p.m. JOY!

Thanks Danny Bowien and team!