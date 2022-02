Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Perhaps it’s the sunny day and nearly 70 degree temperatures. Perhaps it’s because Mission Chinese Food NY is closed for a private event tonight. Perhaps #lamb has something to do with it.

Whatever the case, lamb and fish tacos at Mission Cantina are $1 tonight, April 15, from 5 -6 p.m. JOY!

Thanks Danny Bowien and team!