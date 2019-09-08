New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to launch and set to debut:

TacoVision

One new food joint sees plenty of taco Tuesdays in your future. TacoVision offers a menu full of sustainable meat, local produce, homemade salsa and fresh organic blue corn tortillas. The crew that created Crave Fishbar is behind the new restaurant and will offer items like chicken schwarma tacos, veggie bowls, golden beet tostadas and tempura-fried Alaskan cod tacos. The team also paired up with bar consultant Eben Klemm to develop a list of cocktails, such as coconut-washed bourbon with Mexican coke and a frozen mezcal negroni. Hours are Mon.-Wed. from 11 a.m.-midnight, Thurs.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-2 a.m., and Sun. from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; 244 E 53rd St., Midtown, tacovisionnyc.com

Ainslie

Italian food is getting a new look in Williamsburg. Opening soon is Italian wine bar and beer garden Ainslie, a 10,000 square-foot multilevel dining venture where you can eat, drink and be entertained. The new establishment will be run a by a trio of greats, including chef John Delucie, Italian-born Erasmo ‘Mino’ Lassandro as lead pizzaola and Jessica Duré as head of the beverage program. One of the main draws of the restaurant is the wood-fired pizza oven, as well as the 70-seat beer garden and a roof deck bar. The menu includes craft brews and wine, as well as crispy artichokes, wood-fired pizzas, housemade pasta, steak and more. Opening day is Sept. 12. Hours will be Tues.-Sun. from 4 p.m.-3 a.m. with a live DJ from Wed.-Sat. from dinner to close. Ainslie will add weekend brunch in the coming months.; 76 Ainslie St., Williamsburg; https://www.ainsliebk.com/

Norm’s Pizza

A new pizza spot wants to bring a slice of life to Brooklyn. Decorated in mustard yellow hues, dark brick walls and fluorescent-lit menu boards, Norm’s Pizza offers an early '70s flavor to top off its 2019 recipes. The new pizza point is considered a “little brother” of Midtown’s Upside Pizza, as chef and founder Noam Grossman worked with international pizza consultant Anthony Falco and Eli and Oren Halali, the owners of 2 Bros. Pies are made with naturally leavened sourdough, cooked in a triple-decker Pizza Master 932, and includesspicy vodka, margherita, pepperoni and the classic cheese. Open daily from 11 a.m. until late; 345 Adams St., Brooklyn Heights, normspizza.com/

Whipped Urban Dessert Lab

Summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean ice cream is out of season. A new treat suite has emerged in Brooklyn, offering up vegan-friendly frozen indulgences made and provided by minority and women-owned company Urban Dessert Lab. The new vendor, stationed at the North 3rd Street Market, offers oat milk-based ice cream with classic combinations, such as salted pecan, mint chocolate cookie, coffee waffle crunch, strawberry shortcake and chocolate peanut butter pretzel. The shoppe is open daily from 1-9 p.m.; 103 N. Third St., Williamsburg, urbandessertlab.com

Xu’s Public House

The flavors of Shanghai come to life at Union Square’s newest Chinese dining experience. Focusing on fresh ingredients and authentic Shanghai cuisine, Shanghai-based chef Louis Shen created a menu of unique and visually aesthetic dishes. Guests can try a wide range of items, such as steamed egg cup with sea urchin, wasabi shrimp balls, king crab squid ink noodles, sweet soup and various teas. Xu’s Public House is open every day from 5-10 p.m.; 15 Union Square West, Union Square, xuspublichouse.com