New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Evil Twin Brewing

The cult brewer is finally establishing roots. Founded in 2010 as a nomadic brewery by Jeppe Jarnit- Bjergso, its first permanent location is slated to open this week in Ridgewood. The beers will be made in-house in small batches, with 20 drafts available at a time. The names offer in-jokes for New Yorkers, from an IPA called Your Apartment is So Small and You Would Probably Find Something Larger for Less Money Outside of the City, to an Imperial IPA dubbed Let’s Get Dinner in Times Square. The brewery will also have a retail shop selling cans and merch. Slated to open Wednesday; 1616 George St., Ridgewood, eviltwin.nyc

Cathédrale

Beyond the French-Mediterranean food, feast your eyes on a 19-foot wire mesh sculpture, an outdoor dining terrace with a retractable roof and an open kitchen at this centerpiece restaurant in the new Moxy East Village hotel. Like the city’s other Moxys, it’s run by Tao Group Hospitality. Chefs Jason Hall (Gotham Bar & Grill) and Ralph Scamardella helm the menu, which includes a potato chip omelette, a rotisserie chicken with chanterelle mushrooms, rice pilaf and a Chasseur sauce, and a bouillabaisse. Now open daily from 5 p.m.-midnight; 112 E. 11th St., 212-888-1093, moxy-hotels.marriott.com

Otaku Katsu

A BEC katsu is among the playful dishes at this new fast-casual Japanese tonkatsu restaurant on the Lower East Side. Husband-and-wife Dimitri Voutsinas and Christine Argao-Voutsinas are specializing in bento and katsu, like the aforementioned BEC (with a duck egg, smoked bacon and swiss cheese). Also find sandos, onigiris, okonomiyaki fries and soft serve ice cream in seasonal flavors on offer. Now open Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11 a.m. until they sell out; 137 Rivington St., 917-388-3924, otakukatsu.com