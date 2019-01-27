New restaurants seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries to debut — or that are slated to soon.

Ole & Steen

NYC’s Nordic offerings continue to grow beyond destinations such as the Great Northern Food Hall with the stateside debut of this 28-year-old Danish bakery. Find Danish rye breads, pastries and tarts, as well as sweet or savory porridges, open-faced sandwiches, salads and more on the all-day menu. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat.-Sun. from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; 873 Broadway, 929-209-1020, oleandsteen.us

Niche

Influential Japanese chef and former Ramen Lab head Shigetoshi Nakamura has been drawing noodle lovers to the Lower East Side to his namesake restaurant for the past three years. Now, he’s expanded with the opening of Niche, a tiny spot adjacent to Nakamura that specializes in mazemen. The brothless cousin of ramen has toppings like uni, bacon and rib-eye piled atop ramen noodles for what the restaurant’s dubbing Japanese pasta, served at a communal table. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 5 p.m.-11 p.m.; 172 Delancey St., nakamuranyc.com/niche

Dell’anima

The West Village wine destination that closed last month is getting a new life at Gotham West Market in Hell's Kitchen. The Italian eatery is reborn with a communal chef’s counter for daily dinners and a to-go counter. The new spot will serve favorites such as its tagliatelle alla Bolognese, plus new lunch dishes like mushroom ricotta panini. Slated to officially open Monday; 600 11th Ave., 212-366-6633, dellanima.com

St Tropez Soho

The West Village French restaurant and wine bar helmed by Gérald Barthélémy (who earned a Michelin star in Paris) is expanding to SoHo. Like the original, the new spot will offer classic French dishes such as daube Provençale in a French farmhouse-inspired setting, but this time with the addition of outdoor seating come the spring. Slated to open Monday; 196 Spring St., 917-261-4441, sttropezwinebar.com

Mint Kitchen

Famed Israeli chef Erez Komarovsky, behind the 1990s bakery chain Lehem Erez, will now have a presence in New York City with this fast-casual concept. Most of the menu is cooked in a large copper taboon oven, with dishes including chicken kofta, shrimp kebabs, falafel-crusted salmon and herb and pine nut matzo ball soup. The Israeli soda known as gazoz will also be made in-house. Slated to open Wednesday; 83 University Pl., mintkitch.com