NYE 2015: Where to party in NYC

New Year’s Eve can be one of the craziest party nights of the year in NYC! Plan ahead, buy tickets or make reservations and decide where to party to ring in 2015 in the best possible way. Check out some of our picks for the best end to 2014.

Ides at the Wythe Hotel

The fanciest hotel in Williamsburg with one of the best rooftops in the city is definitely the place to be on New Year’s Eve. The rooftop bar Ides is hosting a party beginning at 9 p.m. with bites, table service and a half-bottle of champagne. Party in the space all night and keep your table. Bites include: arctic char with caviar and latkes and game bird pate with foie gras. $125 per person. Reservations: 718-460-8006 or theides@wythehotel.com. wythehotel.com

Bistro Chat Noir

This Upper East Side establishment is throwing a 1920’s speakeasy-themed celebration with French cuisine, drinks, dancing and a performance of Speakeasy Moderne, an “intoxicating blend of Jazz Age Manhattan, vaudeville and a touch of burlesque.” Dinner includes: tuna and salmon tartare, rack of lamb and seafood risotto. 6 p.m. prix-fixe menu and cabaret is $100, 9 p.m. is $250. Reservations: 212-794-2428, bistrochatnoir.com

Tavern on the Green

The iconic Tavern has gone through some troubling times since reopening but now with esteemed chef Jeremiah Tower at the helm, optimist abounds. Chef will be cooking food for the New Year’s Eve celebration at Tavern, which will also feature a jazz band, views of the Central Park fireworks and much more. $325 per person includes a four-hour open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and party favors. Upgrades and private tables are also available. Tickets: tavernonthegreennye.com

The Shanty

For a fun and casual New Year’s Brooklyn-style, head to the Shanty, the bar attached to the New York Distilling Company in Williamsburg. There’s no cover, and all guests receive a complimentary glass of Mister Katz’s New Year’s Eve Punch, made with the distilleries new rye spirit and a complimentary slice of Rock & Rye pie made by 4&20 Blackbirds. 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. 718-878-3579, nydistilling.com/the-shanty

The Ace Hotel

The “Higher Ground” party at the Ace Hotel’s Liberty Hall features a one-hour open bar from 10 – 11 p.m. and hip DJs including JD Samson and W. Jeremy. $45. Tickets: eventbrite.com

After-party at Brooklyn Bowl

If you’re planning an all nighter, Brooklyn Bowl is the place to be at 12:01 a.m. and onward. Washed Out (you know the theme song to “Portlandia”? Do you remember “chillwave”?) will be DJing and the absinthe cocktails will be flowing. The vibe at BBowl is chill, the space is cavernous and hop and all the cool people will be there. $15. Tickets: brooklynbowl.com

Blaue Gans

This Austro-German restaurant will host a Masquerade Ball on New Year’s Eve. Wear your best mask or borrow one. The regular a la carte menu will be offered, and there’s a complimentary midnight toast. A DJ spins tunes from 10 p.m. till close. Reservations: 212-571-8880, kg-ny.com

Supernova

This party at Novotel Hotel Times Square features some of the best views of the ball drop – and all from an enormous heated terrace. There’s a 6-hour open bar, small bites, all night entertainment and complimentary champagne at midnight. This party sells out, so book now. Reservations: supernovaballdrop.com

BB King Blues Club

Located smack in the heart of Times Square, BB King’s is a perfect place to ring in the New Year. DJs will spin mood-evoking rhythm and blues as well as all kinds of dance music all night. There will be live feed of the ball drop, an open bar from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a champagne toast at midnight. $79-219. Extra $50 for add on Dallas BBQ Dinner at 5 p.m. Tickets: newyearsevecentral.com

Cipriani 42nd Street

The highly-esteemed eatery hosts an extravagant New Year’s Eve party, which has won honors as one of the best NYE parties in NYC. DJs Ash G and Juicy will play danceable tunes, and there’s an open bar form 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. $149 – $299. Tickets at Joonbug.com

Avenue

Meatpacking hotspot Avenue is home to an exclusive and high-end New Year’s Eve party this year. DJ PS1 is slated to spin sounds and there’s a 4-hour premium open bar from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. $139- $229 or $3,500 – 10,000 for groups. Extra $59 for Artichoke Basille pizza. Tickets at Joonbug.com

Vis a Vis

Head to Brighton Beach for a lavish affair complete with dinner, dancing, champagne, and if you party all night, Russian dumplings and eggs breakfast! The resident DJ of Bagatelle and DJ Johnny Versace will be spinning tunes as you enjoy roasted duck with brandied kumquats and rosemary-infused grilled lamn chops. A special live performance by Youchan International Orchestra is also part of the festivities. $400-500 per person/ $800-1,000 per couple. Reservations: 718-333-0003, visavisny.com

AMC Lowes 34th St., featuring Real Housewife of New Jersey Melissa Gorga

The massive movie theater will be transformed into a four-story mega club for New Year’s Eve. The event will be hosted by reality TV royalty. Mini buffet stations will be set up, and a 5-hour premium open bar is from 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. $59-119. Extra $50 for Dallas BBQ Dinner at 5 p.m. Tickets: Joonbug.com

Café Moto

This South Williamsburg neighborhood gem celebrated 12 years under the JMZ tracks this year. For New Year’s Eve, diners can enjoy a 3-course prix fixe for $45 with a glass of bubbles during seatings beginning at 6 p.m. Live jazz will start playing at 9:30 p.m. Reservations: cafemotobrooklyn@gmail.com, cafemoto.com

Empire Hotel Rooftop

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2015 at one of the best rooftop bars in the city. Located on the 12th floor of the Upper West Side icon, the rooftop bar features big views and a fabulous NYE party. DJ’s will be spinning tunes, party favors will be in abundance and drinks will flow freely on this fully-enclosed rooftop. Open bar from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. $129-259. Tickets: newyearsevecentral.com