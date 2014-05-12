Nutella bar opens at Eataly

Joe Bastianich says you can eat Nutella for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Sure, why not?!

On May 12, 2014, Eataly restaurant, in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, opened the City’s first Nutella bar. Photo Credit: Food and Drug Administration

The Nutella bar at Eataly opened on Monday at 5 p.m. with a line around the block. The people were there for free Nutella treats, as advertised, and if you missed it, the bar is open everyday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Breakfast, lunch and dinner.)

The Nutella bar is located next to the 23rd Street entrance to Eataly, between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

Menu items include: