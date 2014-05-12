Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Eat and Drink

Nutella bar opens at Eataly

Georgia Kral
May 12, 2014
1 min read
On May 12, 2014, Eataly restaurant, in Manhattan's Flatiron district, opened the City's first Nutella bar. Photo Credit: AMNY/Georgia Kral

Joe Bastianich says you can eat Nutella for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Sure, why not?!

On May 12, 2014, Eataly restaurant, in Manhattan's Flatiron district, opened the City's first Nutella bar.
On May 12, 2014, Eataly restaurant, in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, opened the City’s first Nutella bar. Photo Credit: Food and Drug Administration

The Nutella bar at Eataly opened on Monday at 5 p.m. with a line around the block. The people were there for free Nutella treats, as advertised, and if you missed it, the bar is open everyday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Breakfast, lunch and dinner.)

The Nutella bar is located next to the 23rd Street entrance to Eataly, between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

Menu items include:

  • Pane con Nutella, $2.80 (rustic bread with nutella)
  • Brioche con Nutella, $3.80
  • Saccottino con Nutella, $3.80 (square pastry, made with layered croissant dough, filled with Nutella)
  • Muffin con Nutella, $4.80
  • Crostatina con Nutella, $4.80 (mini tart filled with Nutella)
  • Bacio di dama con Nutella, $4.80 (“Lady’s Kiss” hazelnut cookies sandwiched together with Nutella)
  • Crepe con Nutella, $5.80 (cooked to order)

Georgia Kral

View all posts

You may also like