Nutella bar opens at Eataly

The Nutella bar at Eataly opened on Monday at 5 p.m. with a line around the block. The people were there for free Nutella treats, as advertised, and if you missed it, the bar is open everyday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Breakfast, lunch and dinner.)
The Nutella bar is located next to the 23rd Street entrance to Eataly, between Fifth and Sixth avenues.
Menu items include:
- Pane con Nutella, $2.80 (rustic bread with nutella)
- Brioche con Nutella, $3.80
- Saccottino con Nutella, $3.80 (square pastry, made with layered croissant dough, filled with Nutella)
- Muffin con Nutella, $4.80
- Crostatina con Nutella, $4.80 (mini tart filled with Nutella)
- Bacio di dama con Nutella, $4.80 (“Lady’s Kiss” hazelnut cookies sandwiched together with Nutella)
- Crepe con Nutella, $5.80 (cooked to order)