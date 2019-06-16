Arlo NoMad Hotel's Lamalo, and more NYC openings

New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Lamalo

Now New Yorkers can get the feast of the Middle East they have always dreamed of. Lamalo is now open at the Arlo NoMad Hotel, offering a casual modern Middle Eastern cuisine brought to life by Nur and Breads Bakery owner and operator Gadi Peleg. With plenty of Jerusalem Laffa bread to go around, the restaurant offers dinner, lunch and drinks with fresh vegetables, baked goods, and everyone’s favorite regional recipes. Now open every day; breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m.; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and dinner from 5 to 11 p.m.; 11 E. 31st St., Koreatown, lamalonyc.com

Wall Street Grill

With so many different cultures in New York City, the Wall Street Grill could not have debuted at a better time. The kosher fine dining establishment was brought to life by three friends — Ines Kincaid, Steven Traube, and Tarik Ghadouani, all of whom come from various religious and cultural backgrounds. Joseph Paulino, executive chef of the Wall Street Grill, has worked at a three Michelin Star restaurant, Vong, and Uncle Jacks Steakhouse, and has even participated in Top Chef Miami. This dimly-lit, intimate-seating restaurant is now open for lunch Mon.-Fri. from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Fri. closing time varies) and dinner Sun.-Thurs. starting at 5 p.m.; 128 Pearl St., Financial District, wallstreetgrill.com

Seven Seeds

This new restaurant has a menu that is sure to please even the strictest of diets. The Mediterranean menu has plenty of gluten-free and plant-based dishes, along with more traditional menu items, such as miso fermented hummus, fried cauliflower, salmon quinoa kibbeh nayeh, spiced confit duck wings, and much more. Seven Seeds is run by chef Melissa O’Donnell, who has received a Michelin Bib Gourmand award for her creations at Lil’ Gem in the Lower East Side. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 7 a.m.-midnight, and Sun. from noon to 10 p.m.; 96 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, sevenseedswilliamsburg.com

TSISMIS

For a casual Filipino-American dining experience, guests can now take a trip to TSISMIS. The restaurant is owned by Filipino couple Stephen Young and Reggie Aguinaldo, who have created a culinary dream team, including executive chef Jappy Afzelius (formerly with Chez Allard Bistro in Paris and David Burke Fabrik). The local art-filled restaurant is essentially a modern bistro with recycled metal chairs, banquet seating, and a mural by Filipino graphic artist Lei Melendres. Now open Sun.-Tues. from 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Wed.-Thurs. from 5 p.m.-midnight, and Fri-Sat. from 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; 143 Orchard St., Lower East Side, tsismisnyc.com

Pastis

After closing down at the end of Jan. 2014 for renovations, local French-favorite restaurant Pastis is back in action. The restaurant has some new design elements in store, like a wine cellar-inspired bathroom, while it retains its old school charm, like the subway tile and mosaic floors. James Beard Award restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr brought the restaurant back to life with dinner, beverage, and dessert specials, such as escargots, moules frites and rabbit pappardelle. Now open Sun.-Wed. from 4-11 p.m. and Thurs.-Sat., 4 p.m.-midnight. Breakfast, lunch, and brunch hours are expected to open soon; 52 Gansevoort St., Greenwich Village, pastisnyc.com