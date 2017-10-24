Let someone else do the cooking for you this Thanksgiving.

Just because you're not eating at home (and cooking a multi-course meal in a tiny kitchen) doesn't mean you can't enjoy a traditional holiday feast: Plenty of New York City restaurants are serving turkey dinners with all the traditional fixings on Nov. 23. If you're looking for vegetarian options or something less conventional, some spots are offering steak, leg of lamb, fish and risottos as entrées. And the best part about going out with your family and friends is that you won't have to do the dishes after dessert.

Here's where to make your reservations before they fill up:

Charlie Palmer Steak New York

The midtown steakhouse inside the Archer Hotel is serving up classic Thanksgiving dishes as part of its three-course dinner prix-fixe menu. Your meal starts off with pumpkin ravioli, served in a brown butter sauce, and ends with pumpkin pie garnished with Chantilly cream. ($75 per adult, 47 W. 38th St., Manhattan, charliepalmersteak.com) (Credit: Charlie Palmer Group)

212 Steakhouse

This steakhouse, which prides itself on using Kobe beef, is offering a four-course dinner with -- you guessed it -- Kobe beef ribeye or 3-ounce strip steaks (pictured) as entrée options, in addition to a pan-roasted black sea bass filet, pumpkin risotto and roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing. (Be warned: You'll have to pay $45 extra for the red meat.) Appetizers include crab cake and two types of salad. That's followed by a spinach soup, then the main course, and finally a dessert, either pumpkin or pecan pie. ($75 per person, 316 E. 53rd St., www.212steakhouse.com) (Credit: 212 Steakhouse)

Il Buco

This is the first year that il Buco, a Mediterranean restaurant that opened in 1994, is serving Thanksgiving dinner. The prix-fixe family-style meal will include dishes like insalata di agrumi, Cara Cara oranges, Castelfranco radicchio, Sicilian pistachios and pecorino di noce; sweet potato gnocchi with chestnuts, sage and Parmigiano; and a slow-roasted turkey with classic Thanksgiving sides. For dessert, there's pumpkin pie (pictured) with pepitas. ($95 per person, 47 Bond St., Manhattan, ilbuco.com) (Credit: Giada Paoloni)

Il Buco Alimentari

This Mediterranean restaurant and wine bar, the offspring of il Buco, is serving serving essentially a four-course Thanksgiving meal, starting off with a selection of cured meats or cheese with housemade breads and olive oil. There will be a turkey entrée option for purists, served with cranberry mostarda and sage gravy, and family-style sides such as caramelized Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and buckwheat stuffing. For dessert, share servings of pumpkin pie, chocolate tart and ginger apple cake with the entire table. ($90 per adult, 53 Great Jones St., Manhattan, ilbucovineria.com) (Credit: Giada Paoloni)

Miss Lily's

Add some Caribbean flair to your Thanksgiving with a meal at Miss Lily's SoHo or East Village locations, where a jerk turkey will be served with pupmkin soup, braised Jamaican greens, cranberry chutney and a choice of pumpkin pie or banana cream pudding for dessert. ($48 per person, 132 W. Houston St. and 109 Ave. A, Manhattan, misslilys.com) (Credit: Miss Lily's)

Bubby's

This restaurant and pie shop promises a "down-home" and charitable Thanksgiving dinner -- a portion of proceeds will go to the New York City Rescue Mission, which helps New York's homeless population. To accompany your turkey or glazed ham, Bubby's will offer up classic comfort food fixings like cornbread sausage stuffing, buttermilk biscuits with housemade jam, deviled eggs, roasted seasonal veggies and fresh cranberry sauce. Of course, there's pie for dessert: apple whiskey crumble, plain pumpkin, pumpkin caramel with pecan praline, pecan maple, sour cherry and more, available at both the TriBeCa and West Village locations. ($75 per adult, locations at 120 Hudson St. and 73 Gansevoort St., Manhattan, bubbys.com) (Credit: Bubby's)

Maxwell's Chophouse

This NoMad steakhouse will offer up a three-course prix-fixe turkey dinner, as well as its regular dinner menu (pictured: whole roasted organic chicken). Start off with either a bowl of roasted pumpkin soup or a little gem lettuce salad, and finish your meal with a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie. ($68 per person, 1184 Broadway, Manhattan, maxwellschophouse.com) (Credit: Maxwell's Chophouse)

Loring Place

Chef Dan Kluger's farm-to-table Greenwich Village eatery, named for the Bronx street where his dad lived as a kid, is serving its regular a la carte menu on Thanksgiving Day, as well as some yet-to-be-announced special dishes. There may be no turkey as far as we know, but there is Peking duck, served with grapes, turnips and black pepper ($34), and baked ricotta with cherry tomatoes, chilies and grilled sourdough ($15). (21 W. 8th St., Manhattan, loringplacenyc.com) (Credit: Liz Barclay)

Burke and Wills

Burke and Wills on the Upper West Side is offering a three-course prix-fixe meal starring entrees such as roasted turkey with foie gras stuffing and the Australian bistro's signature leg of lamb (pictured). Appetizers on the menu include braised mushroom with poached egg and black truffle and pumpkin soup. The two options for dessert are a slice of New York cheesecake covered in a pumpkin glaze or a pumpkin tart with a bourbon glaze. For $30 extra, pair your courses with wine. ($60 per person, 226 W. 79th St., Manhattan, www.burkeandwillsny.com)

(Credit: Burke & Wills)

Aureole

Diners at this Michelin-starred restaurant near Times Square can go the turkey (pictured) and pumpkin pie route, or branch out into cheese agnolotti with pistachios and beets as a starter, poached lobster with fennel, coconut milk and green curry bisque as a main course and a chocolate-peanut tart for dessert. ($125 per adult, 135 W. 42nd St., Manhattan, charliepalmer.com) (Credit: Charlie Palmer Group)

MP Taverna

If you don't want to leave Queens this Thanksgiving, head to the Greek tavern MP Taverna in Astoria for a prix-fixe three-course holiday dinner. You can also order dishes like grilled octopus with chickpea salad (pictured) off the a la carte menu. ($39.95 per person, 31-29 Ditmars Blvd., Queens, michaelpsilakis.com) (Credit: Linda Rosier)

Molyvos

This three-course menu with Greek accents includes butternut squash soup, roasted organic turkey and milopita (pictured), a dessert that wraps caramelized apples, golden raisins and walnuts in phyllo dough and is served with cinnamon ice cream. If that sounds like too much in one sitting, opt to order what you want a la carte, or choose items off the restaurant's regular menu. ($52 per person, $75 per person with Greek wine pairings, 871 Seventh Ave., Manhattan, www.molyvos.com) (Credit: Molyvos)

Buca di Beppo

At this Italian chain with a Times Square outpost, order family-style servings of Italian-American dishes off the regular menu or commit to the Thanksgiving feast, featuring sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. (1540 Broadway, Manhattan, bucadibeppo.com) (Credit: Buca di Beppo)

Bistango at the Kimberly

Bistango at the Kimberly Hotel in midtown will be offering a Thanksgiving turkey dinner that also includes potato gnocchi with sage and brown butter (pictured), a kale salad with toasted pumpkin seeds, broiled Brussels sprouts and your choice of seasonal dessert. ($72 per person, 145 E. 50th St., Manhattan, bistangonyc.com) (Credit: Bistango)

The Smith

The Smith, a bistro with locations in the East Village, midtown, Lincoln Square and NoMad, will offer a three-course Thanksgiving diner -- along with raw bar items like little neck clams and oysters. On the prix-fixe dinner menu are starters such as butternut squash soup with pumpkin ale (pictured), three different turkey entrées (osso buco, roasted breast and pot pie), three other main courses and desserts such as pumpkin bread pudding and dark chocolate layer cake. The three-course meal comes with four fixings for the entire table, including mac and cheese and crispy Brussels sprouts. ($65 per person, multiple locations, thesmithrestaurant.com) (Credit: The Smith)

Rotisserie Georgette

Wrap up your three-course meal at Rotisserie Georgette this Thanksgiving with the Upper East Side restaurant's signature dessert, the tarte tatin for two (pictured). Start it off with a caraway-cured salmon crudo or a roasted honeynut squash salad. For your main course, you can go the traditional route, with roast turkey served with brioche stuffing, jus and cranberry-orange compote, or veer off course with a whole-roasted brazino, black-truffle roasted chicken, roasted prime rib of beef, or a farro dish. ($90 per adult, 14 E. 60th St., Manhattan, www.rotisserieg.com) (Credit: M. Swann)

Benjamin Prime

This Murray Hill steakhouse will serve a traditional turkey dinner that includes an appetizer (your three options are: pumpkin soup, pictured; an autumn salad with roasted beets, walnuts and goat cheese toast; or burrata with honey and balsamic dressing) and a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. The price of the meal covers tea and coffee. ($75 per person, 23 E. 40th St., Manhattan, benjaminsteakhouse.com) (Credit: Benjamin Prime)

The Red Cat

This Chelsea restaurant will offer a three-course meal that includes appetizers including grilled octopus and duck risotto; entrees of butter-basted organic turkey with sausage-fig stuffing and pan juices (pictured), and grilled pork with creamy polenta, rapini and tomato vinaigrette; and desserts of pumpkin pie with maple crème fraiche and ginger snap cookie, and banana crostata with caramel sauce and rum-raisin ice cream. Sides, such as sweet potatoes and marshmallows, and Brussels sprouts with pancetta and scallion and desserts like pumpkin pie with maple crème fraiche. ($85 per person, 227 Tenth Ave., Manhattan, theredcat.com) (Credit: The Red Cat)

Paulaner NYC

At this NoLIta German brewhouse, the chef will put a Bavarian spin on your three-course Thanksgiving dinner. Start the feast with chestnut soup or apple-celery salad with toasted walnuts. For your main course, opt for a braised turkey leg served with the tradition fixings, a barley risotto with roasted butternut squash and pumpkin seeds, or sauerbraten with braised red cabbage and spaetzle (soft egg noodles). Stuff yourself properly at the end of your meal with pumpkin tart or pear-quince strudle. ($49, 265 Bowery, Manhattan, paulanernyc.com) (Credit: Paulaner NYC)

Made Nice

The team behind Eleven Madison Park is pulling out all the stops for the Thanksgiving spread it is preparing at its counter-service, fast-casual spot. The family-style feast for eight that you can order via email includes roasted turkey with sausage stuffing, roasted veggies, potato puree, gravy, green bean casserole and cranberry chutney. It's extra for butternut squash soup, pie and garlic rolls. Place your order through Nov. 21 and pick up your meal on Thanksgiving Day morning. ($250, 8 W. 28th St., Manhattan, madenicenyc.com) (Credit: Evan Sung)