NYCWFF 2014: Best dessert options

The exterior of at Ample Hills Creamery in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, Wednesday, May 7, 2014. Ample Hills makes their ice cream in house and will be opening a new store in Gowanus in June. Photo Credit: Flickr/Julien Prive; Flickr/Kane New; Flickr/dflaherty

Sweet tooths, the New York City Wine & Food Festival has your number.

Among the dozens of dinners, classes and parties happening as part of the four-day festival are several devoted just to dessert.

“It seems only right that we celebrate desserts, and in my case, ice cream,” said Brian Smith, co-owner of Ample Hills Creamery, which is throwing an ice cream social as well as teaching class in making ice cream as part of this year’s festival. “It seems right that during a festival like the New York City Wine & and Food Festival, that celebrates finer things in food, that we should be doing that with ice cream.”

From ice cream socials to candy classes to dessert buffets, here’s a look at festival events that celebrate the sweeter things in life.

Dessert First: A Sweet Surprise

Eat dessert for dinner when Philippe Baranes and Chef Christopher Boucher of Dessance, Paris’ first all-dessert restaurant, host this dining experience that promises both savory and sweet creations, like blue cheese madelelines. $225; Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m., International Culinary Center, The Studio, 28 Crosby St.

Dominique Ansel’s Wonderland

The Cronut creator and other pastry stars will create treats at this “Alice in Wonderland” themed dessert buffet. If it’s anything like the book, be wary of beverages labeled “Drink me.” $125 (sold out); Oct. 17, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., High Line Hotel, The Refectory, 180 10th Ave.

Candy Making Master Class

Chef Jacque Torres shares professional tricks and techniques for his sweets. $200 (sold out); Oct. 18, 2-4 p.m., International Culinary Center, Pastry Kitchen, 462 Broadway

Ample Hills Brooklyn’s Best Dessert Party

Brooklyn ice cream favorite Ample Hills will be joined by fellow borough dessert stars One Girl Cookies, Liddabit Sweets, Ovenly and Four & Twenty Blackbirds to create an elaborate sundae bar at this ice cream social. $125; Oct. 18, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Maritime Hotel, 88 Ninth Ave.Ample Hills Ice Cream Making Master Class The next day, learn how to make ice cream from Ample Hills co-owners Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna. $200; Oct. 19, 2-4 p.m., International Culinary Center, Italian Kitchen, 42 Broadway