Peas in guacamole recipe from The New York Times breaks the Internet

Even President Obama says he is ‘not buying’ it.

What could peas possibly add to guacamole?!

President Obama has weighed in and our long national nightmare is over: Peas do not belong in guacamole.

The whole brouhaha arose Wednesday afternoon (T-minus 24 hours until the long weekend started) when The New York Times tweeted “Add peas to your guacamole. Trust us.”

The New York Times has had some radical reporting in the past, but this took the guac. Twitter went wild, with pretty much everyone disagreeing with the Times. In fact, the Times food writer Melissa Clark, who first posted the recipe, even denounced it, saying that it came from ABC Cocina. Although she did retweet praise for peas in guacamole.

Eventually IJ Review political editor Justin Green tweeted at President Obama during a live Twitter chat about it. President Obama responded “respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic.”

Obama wasn’t the only politician to weigh in: Presidential hopeful Jeb Bush tweeted “You don’t put peas in guacamole.”

On Thursday morning, the Today show took the controversial step of actually trying peas in guacamole. Will it ever end?