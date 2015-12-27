Penn Station food gets fancy with The Pennsy

On Jan. 7, Penn Station dining options get much better.

Practically everywhere you turn, there’s a food hall these days. And on Jan. 7, a food hall will open in a place that really needs one: Penn Station.

Ask anyone who works near the transit hub and they’ll tell you that lunch and dining options are limited. When The Pennsy opens, that will all change.

The 8,000 square-foot space is located at 2 Penn Plaza and will feature stalls from some big name chefs.

“New York City remains a culinary leader constantly striving to introduce the most exciting concepts and menu creations,” said Mary Giuliani, owner of Mary Giuliani Catering & Events and Giuliani Social, which is curating and operating The Pennsy, in a statement.

The Pennsy will include:

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors

Butcher Pat LaFrieda opens his first brick and mortar location selling pre-packaged meats and sandwiches.

Mario by Mary

Mario Batali partners with Mary Giuliani for this Italian fast-casual eatery.

Lobster Press

Chef Marc Forgione is partnering with lobster purveyor Homarus for this food concept. The focus of the menu is the Lobster Press, a warm panini sandwich with lobster and chili lobster dipping sauce on the side.

The Little Beet

Chef Franklin Becker is opening his second Little Beet location in Manhattan. Veggie-focused and gluten-free, this one is for the healthy eaters.

The Cinnamon Snail

The popular vegan food truck opens its first location not on wheels.

The Pennsy will also feature a bar with cocktails, wine and beer as well as indoor seating with communal tables and couches and an outdoor patio.