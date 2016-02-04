Pizza diet helped Pasquale Cozzolino lose 101 pounds

It may sound hard to believe, but Chef Pasquale Cozzolino says he lost 101 pounds in seven months. By eating pizza.

The Italian cook moved to America from Italy and, after getting hooked on junk food, became very overweight, according to his interview with “Good Morning America”.

“I discovered the Oreo, which we never had in Italy,” he said, adding that he also drank soda and ate fried foods.

The 370-pound chef decided he needed to shed some pounds, so he went on a Mediterranean-style diet, with one surprising menu item included: pizza.

He ate homemade pizza every day for lunch, made with just four ingredients: unbleached flour, water, salt and yeast. He topped the pies with tomato sauce, basil and fresh mozzarella.

Sign us up!