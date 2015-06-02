Pizza on pizza is a viral hit

If you make it and post it, they will come.

THE INTERNET. Sometimes its power is astounding!

Last week, Williamsburg and Greenpoint’s boutique/ stoner pizza shop Vinnie’s posted a picture on Instagram of a slice of pizza topped with tiny slices of pizza. A star was born.

All the food blogs wrote about it. The crazy topping was discussed in both hushed “I can’t believe this” whispers and loud, “I can’t believe this” screams. Co-owner and pizza genius Sean Berthiaume decided he was going to offer it to any customer that wanted it. And boy did they.

According to DNA info, over the weekend more than a dozen pies ($25) and between 300 and 400 slices ($4) were sold! That’s a lot of pizza and mini pizza.

We commend Vinnie’s for being inventive and for capitalizing on the buzz.