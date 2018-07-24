Now this is elevated dining.

This month, Danny Meyer’s Manhatta opened on the 60th floor of the Financial District tower 28 Liberty Street, immediately drawing praise for its panoramic views of the city skyline.

The latest project from the Union Square Hospitality Group isn’t the only place in the city for unparalleled dining with a view.

Here’s where to go for sky-high dining in NYC.

101ST FLOOR: One Dine

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The view: Located at One World Observatory, One Dine offers gorgeous city views, as well as plenty of people watching on the Observation Floor.

To eat: The bistro, catering exclusively to visitors to the observation deck, has starters like burrata ($18) and seared tuna ($18), and entrees like barley risotto ($24) and branzino ($30), on offer.

To drink: Sip on local craft beers, wine and cocktails.

Info: Open daily for lunch and dinner, One World Observatory ticket required for access to One Dine; 285 Fulton St., 212-602-4075, oneworldobservatory.com

65th FLOOR: Bar SixtyFive

The view: Hit up this cocktail lounge, adjacent to the famed Rainbow Room, for views north, west and south of the city, as seen through 10-foot-tall windows on the terrace.

To eat: Bar SixtyFive’s menu ranges from extensive raw bar options to snacks like Kobe pigs in a blanket ($16) and lobster corn dogs ($21) to shareable cheese and meat platters ($28-$30) to a short rib-skirt steak-chuck-aged New York strip-blended burger ($25).

To drink: Sip to the city with borough-themed cocktails ($20), like the Astoria, with Queens Courage gin.

Info: Open evenings Sunday through Friday, closed Saturdays; seasonal outdoor seating on the terrace available, with a $65 minimum per person, offered first-come, first-served; 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-632-5000, rainbowroom.com

60th FLOOR: Manhatta

The view: Danny Meyer’s latest buzz-worthy restaurant offers panoramic views, including the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, Hudson River and the Statue of Liberty.

To eat: You can indulge in a $78 three-course prix fixe in the dining room, with options including Peekytoe crab salad, lobster quenelle and wagyu bavette. Or go more casual at the bar; you’ll have some of the same appetizers and entrees on the a la crate bar menu, as well as additions like fried chicken bites ($12) and a French onion burger ($28). Desserts include a warm date cake and vanilla soufflé.

To drink: Choose from a menu of $18 cocktails, including the signature Manhatta (New York Distilling Ragtime Rye, Carpano Antica, Demerara and bitters) and by-the-glass wine offerings.

Info: Open daily for dinner (lunch to come); 28 Liberty St., 212-230-5788, manhattarestaurant.com

54th FLOOR: Bar 54

The view: At this Times Square gem, located in the Hyatt Centric, soak up river-to-river views, including the Chrysler building and lower Manhattan.

To eat: The drink menu is more extensive than the food here, but you can find a selection of small plates, including flatbreads ($15-$18), edamame dumplings ($15) and a charcuterie platter ($25). For dessert, the New York cheesecake ($11) is a must.

To drink: Prepare to sip and splurge; cocktails, like the seasonal watermelon-and-tequila-based What-a-Melon, will run you $26 apiece.

Info: Open daily from 4 p.m. to late; 135 W. 45th St., 646-364-1234, timessquare.centric.hyatt.com

47th & 48th FLOORS: The View

The view: The city’s only revolving restaurant, located within the New York Marriott Marquis, turns 360 degrees every hour, for a panoramic NYC view no matter where you sit.

To eat: Feast at either the three-course prix-fixe dinner ($89) or mimosa brunch ($62), with both offering plenty vegetarian and gluten-free options. And don’t pass on the dark chocolate and cassis sandwich for dessert.

To drink: Pair your meal with a selection from the extensive wine list, or sample a few with a flight ($30).

Info: Open daily for dinner and Sunday brunch; 1535 Broadway, 212-704-8900, theviewnyc.com

35th FLOOR: Asiate

The view: This Asian-New American hybrid inside The Mandarin Oriental Hotel boasts clear views of Central Park — though the hanging tree-branch sculpture and massive wall of wine (displaying more than 1,300 bottles) also grab diners’ attention.

To eat: Go big with an indulgent dinner, whether you go for the three-course prix fixe ($95), with caviar supplements an option, or the chef’s tasting menu ($150, optional wine pairing $125).

To drink: Make the three-course brunch bottomless, with endless mimosas or Bloody Marys ($99 for food and drink).

Info: Open weekdays for breakfast, lunch and dinner and weekends for brunch and dinner; 80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street, 212-805-8881, mandarinoriental.com