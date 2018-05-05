From across the Atlantic Ocean, British expats and anglophiles in New York City are gearing up to watch Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle get hitched at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19.

In March, Kensington Palace announced that the wedding cake the couple had commissioned from American-born baker Claire Ptak would “incorporate the bright flavors of spring” with lemon and elderflower flavors — a fruity-floral combination that no doubt left some Americans scratching their heads.

What exactly is elderflower and why would you want to eat it?

We break down all the details below (including where you can try the flavor for yourself in some “scrummy” baked goods, as “The Great British Baking Show” judge Mary Berry would say):

It is indeed a flower

From late May to mid-June, elderflowers bloom on elder shrubs and small trees, which are plentiful along hedgerows in the United Kingdom. The tiny creamy white blossoms and the purple elderberries that grow on the branches later in the summer are edible. The plant itself, however is mildly toxic, so you don’t want to sample that part should you encounter a shrub in the wild.

It has a delicate floral taste that’s kind of hard to describe

Herbaceous flavors aren’t for everyone, but the elderflower’s is also slightly sweet. Some who sample it describe fruity notes, too. Brits like to say it’s the “taste of British summer.”

It’s used to make a liqueur you’ll recognize from cocktail menus all over town

St. Germain is a liqueur made from elderflowers hand-picked from the hillsides in the French Alps for a four- to -six-week period in the spring. Created and introduced to the American market by liqueur scion named Robert J. Cooper in 2007, the spirit became so ubiquitous at bars within a year that it earned the nickname “bartender’s ketchup.”

It’s made into a cordial for baking purposes

Bakers find it easiest to incorporate the flower’s unique flavor into their desserts in liquid form. The process of making elderflower cordial involves dissolving sugar in water, then adding a preservative like citric acid and steeping clusters of flowers in the simple syrup for at least 24 hours. Lastly, the whole concoction is strained through a cheesecloth.

