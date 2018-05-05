Eat and Drink Royal Wedding cake’s elderflower flavor infuses these NYC baked goods You’ve probably tried the flower in a cocktail, but not a cake — yet. Elderflower-flavored treats to try before the Royal Wedding include special cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Magnolia Bakery By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Updated May 5, 2018 10:09 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email From across the Atlantic Ocean, British expats and anglophiles in New York City are gearing up to watch Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle get hitched at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19. In March, Kensington Palace announced that the wedding cake the couple had commissioned from American-born baker Claire Ptak would “incorporate the bright flavors of spring” with lemon and elderflower flavors — a fruity-floral combination that no doubt left some Americans scratching their heads. What exactly is elderflower and why would you want to eat it? We break down all the details below (including where you can try the flavor for yourself in some “scrummy” baked goods, as “The Great British Baking Show” judge Mary Berry would say): It is indeed a flower From late May to mid-June, elderflowers bloom on elder shrubs and small trees, which are plentiful along hedgerows in the United Kingdom. The tiny creamy white blossoms and the purple elderberries that grow on the branches later in the summer are edible. The plant itself, however is mildly toxic, so you don’t want to sample that part should you encounter a shrub in the wild. It has a delicate floral taste that’s kind of hard to describe Herbaceous flavors aren’t for everyone, but the elderflower’s is also slightly sweet. Some who sample it describe fruity notes, too. Brits like to say it’s the “taste of British summer.” It’s used to make a liqueur you’ll recognize from cocktail menus all over town St. Germain is a liqueur made from elderflowers hand-picked from the hillsides in the French Alps for a four- to -six-week period in the spring. Created and introduced to the American market by liqueur scion named Robert J. Cooper in 2007, the spirit became so ubiquitous at bars within a year that it earned the nickname “bartender’s ketchup.” It’s made into a cordial for baking purposes Bakers find it easiest to incorporate the flower’s unique flavor into their desserts in liquid form. The process of making elderflower cordial involves dissolving sugar in water, then adding a preservative like citric acid and steeping clusters of flowers in the simple syrup for at least 24 hours. Lastly, the whole concoction is strained through a cheesecloth. New Yorkers can taste it for themselves in these desserts Black Tap’s Royal Wedding cake shake: We’re not even mildly surprised the Crazy Shake purveyor came up with a special version for the Harry and Meghan’s big day. The burger chain gussies up a vanilla milkshake with a vanilla frosted rim, white sparkling sugar and a two-tiered lemon-elderflower mini wedding cake. ($19, available May 19, multiple locations, blacktapnyc.com)Magnolia Bakery’s Royal Wedding cupcake: The bakery of “Sex and the City” fame, frequented for its banana pudding, has engineered a limited-edition elderflower-infused cupcake filled with lemon curd and covered in an elderflower meringue buttercream. It’s presented with regal trimmings: a lace cupcake wrapper and crown. ($4.25, available May 16-19, multiple locations, magnoliabakery.com)Dominique Ansel Bakery’s elderflower almond plum tart: This 8-inch-wide cake popped up in the bakery’s pastry case in April. It marries elderflower plum jam, almond frangipane and almond ganache in a vanilla sablé shell, a crumbly, delicate shortcrust pastry. The tart is garnished with fresh red plum and almond slices. ($50, 189 Spring St., dominiqueansel.com)Petee’s Pie Company’s spring cordial pie: Like the royal couple’s cake, this elderflower lemon meringue pie is decorated with edible flowers. Along with a handful of rose crystals, those blossoms lend a pop of color to the meringue shell. As with all of the pies from this Lower East Side cafe, you can expect a buttery, flaky crust. ($40, 61 Delancey St., peteespie.com)Lillie's Victorian Establishment's lemon elderflower wedding cake: If you were planning on celebrating the royal nuptials at this Victorian-era "gin palace"-inspired bar near Times Square anyway, you should definitely order a slice of this cake on the menu for one day only. Arrive in appropriate wedding attire, and you can prepare for the broadcast with a buzz from a free cocktail. ($11, available May 19, 249 W. 49th St. lilliesnyc.com)