Russ & Daughters Cafe opens Wednesday, May 7

Russ & Daughters was founded in 1914 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Bagel and lox lovers, rejoice: Russ & Daughters is finally opening its long-awaited cafe on Wednesday, May 7.

GrubStreet got the scoop and has pictures of some of the gorgeous things you’ll get to eat if (or rather, when) you head to 127 Orchard St., located just steps from the original Russ & Daughters, which is still in the appetizing business today, 100 years after it opened.

Here are the highlights of what to eat at the new 65-seat sit down cafe:

Egg creams: malt, buxar (carob) and chocolate

Housemade halvah ice cream with sesame and salted caramel

Tiny knishes

Caraway-infused-vodka Bloody Mary with rye croutons

The Pastrami Russ, pastrami-cured salmon with sauerkraut and Muenster cheese on a pretzel roll

Shrubs (a cocktail or soft drink made by mixing a vinegared syrup with spirits, water or carbonated water)

Lots and lots of smoked fish



