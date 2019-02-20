LATEST PAPER
Step inside the spooky Steamy Hallows in the East Village

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
A "Harry Potter-" inspired coffee shop called Steamy Hallows officially opened its doors on Wednesday, introducing a small world of Gothic oddities and "Harry Potter" flare to the East Village.

The shop at 514 3/4 E. Sixth St. is full of shrunken heads, old taxidermy like a 75-year-old stuffed owl and an actual bat, real witch potions and an Irish cauldron from the 1700s that steams in the window all day.

We went to its grand opening on Wednesday to get a glimpse into the spooky space. Scroll down to see what you'll find inside.

Witchy concoctions

The staff at Steamy Hallows stays in theme
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

The staff at Steamy Hallows stays in theme to create drinks. Wearing all black, they create "potions" for the witches and wizards at the bar.

Darkness

Minimal lighting sets the scene inside the cafe.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Minimal lighting sets the scene inside the cafe.

Nods to "Harry Potter"

From hanging broomsticks to a "9 3/4" sign
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

From hanging broomsticks to a "9 3/4" sign on the wall, it's all about the details at Steamy Hallows.

An Irish cauldron from the 1700s

An Irish cauldron from the 1700s that was
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

An Irish cauldron from the 1700s that was said to actually be used to create potions sits in the window and emits "steam."

A mandrake

If you look close enough, you'll spot a
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

If you look close enough, you'll spot a mandrake — the baby-like root that screams in "Harry Potter."

A tribute to "the Boy who lived"

A mirror inside the shop pays homage to
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A mirror inside the shop pays homage to Harry.

A real bat

Among the oddities lives a frightening bat, which
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Interior of Steamy Hallows on East 6th Street, Manhattan, seen on Wednesday. Steam Hallows is Harry Potter-inspired cafe in the East Village.

Divination tools

Will you see your future in this crystal
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Will you see your future in this crystal ball? Who knows, but you can enjoy its creepy presence.

