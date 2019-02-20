Eat and Drink Step inside the spooky Steamy Hallows in the East Village By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated February 20, 2019 4:56 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A "Harry Potter-" inspired coffee shop called Steamy Hallows officially opened its doors on Wednesday, introducing a small world of Gothic oddities and "Harry Potter" flare to the East Village. The shop at 514 3/4 E. Sixth St. is full of shrunken heads, old taxidermy like a 75-year-old stuffed owl and an actual bat, real witch potions and an Irish cauldron from the 1700s that steams in the window all day. We went to its grand opening on Wednesday to get a glimpse into the spooky space. Scroll down to see what you'll find inside. Witchy concoctions Photo Credit: Charles Eckert The staff at Steamy Hallows stays in theme to create drinks. Wearing all black, they create "potions" for the witches and wizards at the bar. Darkness Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Minimal lighting sets the scene inside the cafe. Nods to "Harry Potter" Photo Credit: Charles Eckert From hanging broomsticks to a "9 3/4" sign on the wall, it's all about the details at Steamy Hallows. An Irish cauldron from the 1700s Photo Credit: Charles Eckert An Irish cauldron from the 1700s that was said to actually be used to create potions sits in the window and emits "steam." A mandrake Photo Credit: Charles Eckert If you look close enough, you'll spot a mandrake — the baby-like root that screams in "Harry Potter." A tribute to "the Boy who lived" Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A mirror inside the shop pays homage to Harry. A real bat Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Interior of Steamy Hallows on East 6th Street, Manhattan, seen on Wednesday. Steam Hallows is Harry Potter-inspired cafe in the East Village. Divination tools Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Will you see your future in this crystal ball? Who knows, but you can enjoy its creepy presence. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic A 'Harry Potter'-inspired coffee shop is comingFrom shrunken heads to potions, the shop pays homage to the dark and witchy. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.