If you've always dreamed about apparating to Diagon Alley's many wondrous shops, your wizarding wishes are about to come true.

A "Harry Potter-" inspired coffee shop called Steamy Hallows will open its doors in the East Village this February and it's going to be gloriously gothic, according to Zach Neil, the same mind behind the Tim Burton-inspired Beetle House and the Star Wars-themed Darkside Bar.

When it opens around Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Steamy Hallows will be decked out with oddities like shrunken heads, a 75-year-old stuffed owl, actual witch potions and an Irish cauldron from the 1700s that steams in the window all day, he said.

"It's what you'd expect a wand store to look like if it was a real place," he told amNewYork on Thursday. "The atmosphere inside will be pretty over-the-top from the way the coffee is crafted to the ingredients used to Instagram-worthy shots."

Its coffee will be made by mixologists dressed in all black as if they were crafting a potion — muddling fresh herbs and extracts, coffee, dark chocolate, rose petals and other fresh ingredients.

The coffee itself is from Electric City Roasting by Mary Tellie, whom Neil teamed up with after he tried her South American-sourced coffee.

The self-described coffee hater was so inspired by the taste that he asked Tellie to curate the coffee for the shop.

"Her coffee completely changes my mind about coffee," he said. "She turned me into a coffee snob overnight. I can honestly say it will be the best coffee in New York City."

To go with the coffee, Steamy Hallows will be serving up baked goods, including giant, soft-baked cookies, including six types of chocolate chip cookies, Neil said. They'll deliver locally, too.

The cafe has been rumored to open at the now-vacant location of Neil's ice cream shop at 514 E. Sixth St., but he says the rumors aren't true. Neil wouldn't say exactly where it will be but confirms it will be located in the same general area within the East Village.

"It's not ready to be seen," he said. "My goal is to be open before Valentine's Day, between Feb. 8th and the 11th."

For the past two months, he and his team have been shopping at antique stores to find odd and witchcraft-y pieces to incorporate into the cafe. Authenticity is key, he said.

"There won't be posters of Harry Potter or anything," he said. "The overall concept is the Beetle House meets Harry Potter meets Halloween. It's not Dumbledore's cafe, we're just creating that overall feel and you'll know what it is when you see it."

Good news for Potterheads, goths and oddity freaks — there's no set closure date, so if it does well, it may last awhile, Neil said.

Check out the coffee shop's Instagram page for updates.