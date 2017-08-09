Taco Cleanse Crawl will take you to Brooklyn’s ‘most delicious’ taco spots

Taco Cleanse Crawl returns for a second round, or “Summer Body edition,” on Aug. 20.

Your body is a temple, so feed it tacos.

That’s the premise of the Taco Cleanse Crawl, a food walking tour that returns for a second round, or “Summer Body edition,” on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Taking its inspiration and name from a mock diet manual/taco recipe book published by four vegan Texans in 2015, the tour’s website pledges to “introduce you to some of the greatest wonders in a tortilla” at “some of Brooklyn’s most delicious taco spots.”

“Whether you’re here for the taco cleanse diet, a taco aficionado or just plain greedy, this crawl is for you,” says the event’s registration page, where attendees can sign up for free.

The expedition kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stuyvesant Avenue and Broadway in Bushwick.

The first installation of the taco crawl wound through the streets of Lower Manhattan in January, hitting stops like the East Village tequila bar and tortilleria Empellón al Pastor and the Lower East Side Asian-Mexican mashup joint Tijuana Picnic as it made its way to a final destination in Brooklyn Heights.