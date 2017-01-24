The Good Sort cafe opens with vegan lattes and breakfast congee

In Australian slang, when you call someone a “good sort,” it essentially means you like them.

In that sense, you’ll really like this new cafe.

The Good Sort, from Eddy Buckingham and Jeff Lam, blends their respective Australian and Chinese backgrounds, paying homage to both Australian cafe culture and its neighborhood, Chinatown. The coffee and tea bar opens Jan. 24 in the same building as their contemporary Chinese restaurant, Chinese Tuxedo.

The menu is completely vegan — from food to drinks. On the food front, there is a variety of sweet and savory congees — reflecting the Chinese influences — including a breakfast congee with maple granola, blueberries and poached strawberries. But you’ll also find coffee made using beans from the Australian brand Vittoria Coffee (available black or white, short or long) and a beet latte, which is all the rage in Australian cafes, among other dairy-free offerings.

As far as sweets, there are gluten-free goodies, like chocolate beetroot cake and lemon thyme muffins, from Lila Jane.

Closed Mondays; 5 Doyers St., thegoodsortnyc.com