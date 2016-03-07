The ‘Macaronut’: Francois Payard’s Macaron Day mash-up creation

The macaron meets the doughnut in this new dessert item.

Macaron Day is just around the corner (March 20), and Francois Payard is not messing around this year.

For 2016, instead of creating a new flavor for the food holiday, he has created a whole new dessert item: a mash-up of a macaron and a doughnut. Welcome to the world, Macaronut (our word, not his).

The new item has a whole in the middle, and the flavor is strawberries and cream.

Chef Payard organized and launched Macaron Day in 2010 in New York City. Guests visit a participating bakery, where they get one free macaron and are encouraged to purchase more, with a portion of proceeds going to City Harvest.

Bakeries all over the city are participating, including Bouchon Bakery, Macaron Parlour, Sugar and Plumm and Maison du Chocolat, among others.

Get the Macaronut at Payard locations: 1293 3rd Ave., 116 W. Houston St., 210 Murray St. and 1775 Broadway.