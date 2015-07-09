Trader Joe’s plans to open a new store in Williamsburg, reports say

Stocking up on cookie butter in Brooklyn is going to be so much easier.

Williamsburg residents who want to stock up on frozen Saag Paneer and jarred cookie butter need not leave the neighborhood much longer.

Trader Joe’s is coming to 206 Kent Ave., Crain’s reported on Thursday.

The California-based grocery store has reportedly signed a lease to open an 18,000-square-foot store at a soon-to-be constructed building near N. 3rd St. and Metropolitan Ave.

The neighborhood is also getting a drive-thru Dairy Queen Chill & Grill and an Apple Store and Whole Foods market are also expected in Williamsburg this year.

Brooklyn is currently home to only one Trader Joe’s store, on Atlantic Ave. in Cobble Hill, notorious for the same long lines as the original NYC Trader Joe’s near Union Square.

Hey, at least there will be more free samples in the neighborhood!