U.S. Open 2016: Food options from David Chang, David Burke, more

The international offerings include bulgogi, sushi, street tacos and much, much more.

Prepare to get served at the U.S. Open.

The annual tennis tournament kicks off Monday at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. Along with seeing top talent, the more than 700,000 fans expected to attend can enjoy a variety of concessions over the two weeks of play throughout the grounds.

Here’s a look at what to eat at the Open, from concession stands to sit-down restaurants.

FOOD VILLAGE

Grab and go in this open-air dining area near Arthur Ashe Stadium. Notable concessions include:

Fuku: You’ll find only Fuku’s spicy fried chicken bacon ranch sandwich, along with Fuku Fingers, at David Chang’s popular fast-casual shop at the U.S. Open.

Angry Taco: Find tacos, nachos, Mexican street-style corn, chips and guacamole and more at this stand from David Burke and ESquared Hospitality.

BLT Fish Shack: More from David Burke and ESquared Hospitality at this East Coast seafood stand, which will be serving fish and chips, shrimp and chips, and more.

Korilla BBQ: Fill up on Korean bulgogi, sesame chicken and slow-roasted pork tacos, kimcheese fries and rice bowls.

Neapolitan Express: This is the spot for pizza, from a traditional margherita to the A Diavolo — topped with jalapenos, soppressata salami and Mike’s Hot Honey — to the Nutella dessert pizza.

Jacob’s Creek Bar: Get a glass of the winemaker’s Two Lands vino at this bar.

Other concessions in the Food Village include:

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop, Curry Kitchen, Farm 2 Fork, Franks & Fries, Hill Country BBQ, Prime Burger, Village Market, Glatt Kosher, Grey Goose Bar, Lavazza Cafe, Crepe Express

GRANDSTAND FOOD VILLAGE

These concessions will surround the new Grandstand Stadium:

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop, BLT Fish Shack, Farm 2 Fork, Franks & Fries, Grey Goose Bar, Hill Country BBQ, Neapolitan Express, Prime Burger

SOUTH PLAZA

At the expanded South Plaza area, between Courts 7 and 11, find:

Pat LaFrieda Meat Co.: The meat purveyor makes a move from the Food Village.

Wine Bar Food: Find Italian fare from chef Tony Mantuano.

Heineken Red Star Cafe: Get above the fray at this restaurant, located on the top level of a two-story building.

COURT 12

Non-meat eaters might want to head to Court 12 for Mediterranean spot Soom Soom, the first wholly vegetarian and vegan offering at the US Open. Other concessions here include Morris Grilled Cheese, Carnegie Deli and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop.

OUTDOOR RESTAURANTS

Dine al fresco near the Food Village and Arthur Ashe Stadium here:

Moet & Chandon Terrace: Find champagne, naturally, at this lounge.

Toro: This Spanish tapas bar is helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Ken Oringer.

Patio Cafe & Bar: Pick up sandwiches and salads, along with specialty cocktails, at this cafe.

INDOOR RESTAURANTS

For a more formal dining experience, try these full-service restaurants in and near Arthur Ashe Stadium:

Oyster Bar: At this new seafood concept, located behind Building 7, enjoy a selection of local oysters, naturally, as well as shrimp ceviche, poached salmon salad, shrimp caprese salad and more.

Aces: “Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto and chef Ed Brown return with this seafood restaurant, where highlights include sushi from Morimoto, a raw bar and a Maine lobster salad.

BLT Prime by David Burke: In another offering from Burke, find steaks, seafood and even a clothesline of bacon at this upscale spot.

BY THE NUMBERS

Over the course of 14 days, here’s what the U.S. Open will serve across five restaurants, 60 concession stands and 100 suites:

400,000 berries

275,000 melon balls (to garnish the US Open signature drink, Honey Deuce)

225,000 hamburgers and hot dogs

90,000 pounds of beef

85,000 pounds of poultry

66,000 bananas

35,000 pounds of tomatoes

12.5 tons of lettuce

7.5 tons of crab, shrimp and lobster

7,000 tennis ball cookies