Sip winter's signature beverage at the third annual Valrhona Hot Chocolate Festival knowing you aren't the only one benefiting from the indulgent treat.

From Jan. 20 to Feb. 5, bakeries and cafés around the city — including high-profile names like Dominique Ansel, Danny Meyer's Daily Provisions, Petrossian and Ladurée — will be selling specialty hot chocolates invented for the occasion. A portion of proceeds will support the nonprofit Careers through Culinary Arts Program's job training program for underprivileged students.

The beverages made with Valrhona's luxury chocolate won't necessarily flatter your waistline, but the holiday-season splurge will cajole your sense of social responsibility: 50 cents per cup of hot chocolate sold at businesses participating in the festival will go to CCAP.

The event kicks off with an event at Ladurée SoHo on Jan. 18; you can buy tickets ($35) here.

Here's a list of bakeries introducing exclusive, new hot chocolate recipes next month:

Dominique Ansel Kitchen (137 Seventh Ave. S., dominiqueanselkitchen.com)

Dominique Ansel Bakery (189 Spring St., dominiqueansel.com)

Ladurée (Multiple locations, laduree.com)

La Maison du Chocolat (Multiple locations, www.lamaisonduchocolat.us)

Fika (Multiple locations, fikanyc.com)

Brooklyn Roasting Company (Multiple locations, brooklynroasting.com)

Daily Provisions (103 E. 19th St., Manhattan, dailyprovisionsnyc.com)

Petrossian Bakery (911 Seventh Ave., Manhattan, petrossian.com)

Epicerie Boulud (Multiple locations, epicerieboulud.com)

Baked (279 Church St., Manhattan, bakednyc.com)

Patisserie Chanson (20 W. 23rd St., Manhattan, patisseriechanson.com)