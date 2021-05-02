Editorial | Blooming with bullets

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

May started with a bang in New York — but not in the good way.

We’re talking about the continued plague of shootings that has persisted in New York last summer. More than a dozen incidents of gun violence occurred during the 36 hours of May 2021, primarily in Brooklyn.

In speaking with police sources about why these shootings are happening, they often don’t have an answer right away. But they do tell us, on far too many occasions, that many victims of gun violence aren’t very forthcoming with detectives. Some refuse to cooperate with investigators at all.

Both the silence and the refusal are deafening. It makes their communities, their city, less safe.

Since the shooting surge began last year, the NYPD has fought hard to try to stem the tide. They’re making hundreds of gun arrests every month. They work diligently to get guns off the streets.

Still, the shootings will not stop. During the first three months of 2021, the NYPD logged 253 shootings — an average of 2.8 shootings a day.

The incidents ebbed for a while during the fall and winter as the weather turned colder; even criminals have their limits when it comes to weather. Now, the bloody, bullet-ridden tide is coming in again as the warmer weather arrives and the days grow longer.

In the weeks and months ahead, especially as we focus on reopening in full, the NYPD will need to work even harder to keep the streets safe.

No community in New York City should have to experience gun violence. One shooting, one assault victim, one murder victim is one too many. The people of this city must stand up and reject this gun violence; they must not accept this as the norm any longer.

We applaud and support the community peacekeeping groups who are looking to stop the stem of violence where they live through organization and community activity. They play a crucial component in the city’s effort to keep the streets safe, and they should be relied upon as heavily as the NYPD going forward.

The answer is not vigilantism, nor is it to blame politicians and run away from the problem — nor is it to be silent in the face of bloodshed.

The answer is that each of us must work together to keep New York City safe, and realize that job isn’t solely the NYPD’s responsibility. (edited)