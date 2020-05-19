Oscar the Grouch returns to remind New Yorkers to fill out the census

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A beloved resident of “Sesame Street” is returning for a second round to remind New Yorkers to participate in the census.

Back in March, New York City’s Department of Sanitation collaborated with the NYC Census 2020 to produce a new marketing campaign to boost participation in the census that featured Oscar the Grouch. Each poster, which was displayed on sides of more than 2,500 Sanitation trucks and mechanical brooms, featured Oscar the Grouch saying “Make your family count, even the grouches!”

Now, it was announced that the campaign will be revived now that the Census deadline has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.

“As our Sanitation Workers continue their essential jobs helping to keep the city clean, they will again be accompanied by Oscar the Grouch, and the ‘Grouches Count Too,’ message,” said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. “We are happy to again have the opportunity to use

our trucks to support of this important cause. We thank our partners for their support as we work to ensure everyone gets counted.”

As the 2020 Census approaches, City Agencies, community-based organizations, and countless other institutions and volunteers are working together to reach every New Yorker and every community.

“Oscar the Grouch’s message is essential information for all New Yorkers. Children under five were among the most undercounted in the 2010 Census, putting important funding for their future, from schools to health care, at risk,” said Julie Menin, NYC Census 2020. “As our city rebuilds after COVID, an accurate census count will support our recovery. The census brings in critical funding, including for health care, for the next ten years.”

New Yorkers are able to fill out the census online at https://mycensus2020.gov, by phone, or by mail using the traditional paper form.