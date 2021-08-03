Chancellor Porter appoints Manhattan Executive Superintendent Marisol Rosales as first-ever Senior Deputy Chancellor of DOE

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Manhattan Executive Superintendent Marisol Rosales has been appointed the Department of Education’s first senior deputy chancellor, DOE officials announced Tuesday.

Once Rosales steps into the new role on Aug. 16, she will work with First Deputy Chancellor Donald Conyers and oversee executive superintendents, borough offices as well as “academics, early childhood education, enrollment, school climate and wellness,” according to a DOE spokesperson.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter created the new post in order to help better connect the deputy chancellor and his office to school communities ahead of this fall’s full school reopening. Rosales’ appointment is Porter’s first department shakeup since she took over as chancellor after her predecessor Richard Carranza abruptly resigned in March. According to a DOE spokesperson, Porter does not have plans to create any more new executive offices.

“I am thrilled to elevate a leader who has extensive experience at every level within the DOE and deeply understands what our schools need to be successful and thrive,” said Porter. “Manhattan has been lucky to have Marisol Rosales as Executive Superintendent for the past three years, and now the rest of our schools, and all of our students, will benefit from her leadership.”

Rosales has worked within the DOE for the past 28 years and began her career as a teacher, athletic director, and assistant principal before becoming principal superintendent. For the last three years, she has overseen 273 third through 12th-grade schools, with a combined 125,000 students, as executive superintendent of Manhattan. A native of Chile, Rosales is also the only Latina and Spanish speaker on the DOE executive board.

“It has been an honor to serve Manhattan over the last ten years as Superintendent and Executive Superintendent, and I thank the Manhattan school community for their partnership and collaboration,” Rosales said. “Nothing is more important than connecting what is happening at the school level to our leaders at Central to ensure our students are getting what they need to succeed. I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience within the DOE and working hand in hand with our talented Deputy Chancellors during the critical school year ahead.”

Department officials touted Rosales for her role in improving the graduation rate among Black and Latino students in Manhattan during her time as superintendent and executive superintendent between 2013 and last year. During those seven years, the graduation rate for Black and Latino students increased respectively from 61.7% to 74.8% and 62.3% to 75.1%, according to the DOE.

Porter, in part, appointed Rosales senior deputy chancellor due to her experience supporting schools during a crisis citing her work with school leadership after Hurricane Sandy and for her time trying to help embattled former Puerto Rico Education Secretary Julia Keleher reopen schools during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Rosales spent 10 days on the island in 2017 offering guidance to principals and superintendents working to reopen their districts and schools.

Danika Rux, superintendent of Manhattan’s District 5 will take over as interim acting Manhattan executive superintendent as the DOE searches for a permanent replacement.