Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you’re thinking about enrolling in New York City colleges and universities this winter, it’s time to start hitting the books when it comes to preparing your applications.

Local colleges are offering in-person courses where you can pursue your major full time. If, on the other hand, you need to juggle a higher education with work and other commitments, not to worry — many colleges also offer virtual courses where you can get your degree on your schedule.

Whether you’re an undergraduate fresh out of high school, or ready to return to college after years away from the classroom, finding the right school and courses can be quite overwhelming.

The College Board, a nonprofit organization that aims to expand higher education access to Americans, offers some advice for prospective students as they consider registering classes: