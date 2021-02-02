Public schools reopening Wednesday as nor'easter snowfall winds down | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City public school students will be able to return to classrooms for in-person learning on Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday, as snowfall from a massive storm hitting the Northeast eased up in the city.

On Sunday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a state of emergency in New York City, canceling all in-person classes, as it prepared to be covered in up to 20 inches of snow.

In addition, the storm caused all CUNY campuses, learning bridges sites, vaccination and testing centers to shutter their doors and temporarily halted subway service across the five boroughs.

While some private school students got to have a traditional snow day Monday, public school students were all forced to attend online classes.

Currently, only elementary schools, District 75 schools as well as 3-K and Pre-K centers are open to students in the city.