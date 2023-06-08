The New York City Department of Education announced Thursday that because of the poor air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke, classes on Friday will be fully remote for high schoolers and all students who were not already scheduled to attend school because of Clerical Day.

All staff will be remote as well, following today’s remote-only professional development day.

For schools serving 3K, Pre-K, K-5, 6-8, K-12, and District 75 schools, elementary and middle schoolers were already off to observe Clerical Day.

All New York City Department of Education’s early childhood contracted programs also have the option of transitioning to remote learning for all children on Friday, stated the DOE.