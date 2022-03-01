Success Academy charter schools host trivia night fundraiser

Are you smarter than a Success Academy (SA) fifth grader? Patrons as well as members of the Success Academy Young Professionals committee will find out if their elementary school knowledge is up to par at an academic trivia night based on SA’s actual fifth grade curriculum.

In order to raise money for the “Launch Fund” – a financial assistance program that provides long-term financial support to SA scholars after they graduate – teams of 300 young professionals will be testing their knowledge on fifth grade facts on March. 2.

The event, which will be held at the (Le) Poisson Rouge venue, will allow participants to play as well as raise funds for the SA charter school system. These funds will encourage the 40% of students who are accepted into a college program, but are unable to attend due to high costs of textbooks, meal plans, dorm supplies and more to be able to attend and gain higher education.

This phenomenon, coined the “summer melt”, occurs when a student has successfully enrolled and accepted a position at a college or university, but fails to attend when the semester begins because of financial strain.

The SA event hopes to eliminate the summer melt with additional funding, while also demonstrating the institution’s commitment and success of educating all of their attending students.

According to SA, 100% of SA’s graduates have been accepted to college, many to highly selective institutions. Most are the first in their families to have the opportunity for higher education, which is why it is so crucial that these students have the funding they need to attend colleges in the fall in order to gain better educational and career opportunities.

The “Are you smarter than a Success Academy fifth grader” event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm on March. 2, at Le Poisson Rouge.

In order to attend please contact Laura Wilker, laura.wilker@successacademies.org for more information and to RSVP.