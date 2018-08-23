2 Chainz performing free show at Brooklyn ‘block party-meets-festival’

Saying goodbye to summer just got a bit easier for 2 Chainz fans.

Saying goodbye to summer just got a bit easier: 2 Chainz will wrap up the season with a free concert in Brooklyn during the second annual Genius IQ/BBQ.

The “block party-meets-festival,” organized by lyric site Genius, will be headlined by the “It’s a Vibe” rapper and feature performances by rising local artists, like Princess Nokia, it was announced Thursday.

The BBQ concert returns Sept. 8 after last year’s inaugural event brought more than 1,000 concertgoers to the music platform’s Gowanus headquarters at 92 Third St.

Stretching across the venue’s interior and rooftop, IQ/BBQ is designed to bring a “special energy and dynamic to life” between fans and their favorite artists, Genius’ chief content officer, Brendan Frederick, said in a statement. Expecting a projected 1,500 ticket holders, fest organizers say they aim to create an intimate experience for Brooklyn fans — “the opposite of a huge, impersonal festival.”

On-site food offerings by Bareburger and Astoria-based Salt & Bone smokehouse will fuel concertgoers throughout the daylong concert. People’s Pops — which you may have devoured alongside a cocktail at Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar near the World Trade Center — will also hold a pop-up at the fest.

Aside from performances off 2 Chainz’s most recent album, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” (2017), the concert will bring out hip-hop artist Jack Harlow (“Dark Knight”), her majesty Nokia, whose debut studio album, “1992 Deluxe,” hit Billboard’s albums chart earlier this year, and newcomer Tierra Whack (“Whack World”), among others.

Music geniuses may also want to brush up on their rap history before attending: a new all-day music trivia game has been added to the fest, and, yes, a winner will be crowned.

Tickets, free with an RSVP, were made available at iqbbq.genius.com. Pre-sale tickets are now sold out, but entry at the door is first come, first served.