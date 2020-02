Alexa Ray Joel is back performing at Café Carlyle following her onstage collapse there in April.

On Tuesday night, the daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley resumed her run, which goes through Saturday at the Upper East Side venue. Brinkley was there on Tuesday to cheer on her daughter.

The 28-year-old was rushed to the emergency room in mid-April after her collapse, which was the result of vasovagal syncope, one of the most common causes of fainting.