‘Ali’ returns to theaters in NYC following Muhammad Ali’s death

“Ali,” the 2001 blockbuster film starring Will Smith, is headed back to the big screen.

According to Sony Pictures, the film will be screened in a few hundred locations across the country beginning Friday, June 10. In New York City, see “Ali” at Regal Union Square, AMC Empire 25, Kaufman Astoria Cinemas or Regal Staten Island.

The film is based on the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who died last week at the age of 74. Will Smith received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of “The Greatest.”

“With the passing of Muhammad Ali, we have received many requests for this film to return to theaters, in celebration of his life. The film truly honors everything that made Ali one of the central figures of our time,” said Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution for Sony Pictures.

Film Forum in lower Manhattan is also screening two Ali-related films: “When We Were Kings,” about Ali’s “Rumble in the Jungle” fight versus George Foreman (June 15-16), and “The Trials of Muhammad Ali,” about the boxer’s life outside of the ring (June 10-14).