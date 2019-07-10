Entertainment 'American Idol' is holding auditions in Brooklyn for upcoming season You can audition for "American Idol" producers in Brooklyn on July 23. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated July 10, 2019 3:01 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A summer afternoon in Brooklyn just might land you a ticket to Hollywood. "American Idol" is holding open-call auditions for its upcoming third season on ABC in Greenpoint this month, the network confirmed. In-person auditions for series producers kick off July 23 at the Brooklyn Expo Center, and continue through September with dates set for Las Vegas, Nevada (Aug. 26), Washington, D.C. (Sept. 4) and Nashville, Tennessee (Sept. 18). If you're interested in showing off your skills for the chance to be judged by celebrity performers, sign up for an audition spot now at abc.go.com/shows.american-idol/auditions. For the upcoming season, ABC is keeping its "Idol" hopefuls between the ages of 15 and 28 years old. Those outside of the age range won't be eligible to register. If you register online, you'll have a better chance of securing an audition time slot. New Yorkers who line up at the venue will also have the opportunity to register in-person, starting at 9 a.m. At most audition locations, fans begin lining up as early as 6 a.m. "American Idol" was renewed for a third season on ABC in May, and is expected to premiere in 2020. The celebrity judges for the new round have not yet been announced and therefore won't be in attendance at the Brooklyn audition. Instead, it'll serve as a pre-screening round. Judges Luke Bran, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have not yet commented on if they'd return. "American Idol" aired 15 seasons on Fox, its original network, before being picked up by ABC in 2018. The upcoming 2020 release will technically mark the series' 18th season. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.