It looks like "Arrested Development" season 4 is going to be “all right” after all.

Series creator Mitch Hurwitz took to Twitter Tuesday to announce a “remix” of the sitcom’s fourth season, to premiere before a fifth season arrives on Netflix “real soon."

While Hurwitz didn’t quite call the last go-around with the Bluth family a disappointment, he did acknowledge the wonkiness of the “Rashomon-style of storytelling” that largely robbed the series of the character chemistry that originally gave “Arrested Development” its dysfunctional heart. The show, which originally aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006, focused its return fourth season on episode-long spotlights on individual members of the Bluth family.

The reshuffled and re-edited season — which Hurwitz is subtitling “Fateful Consequences” — will tell a newly interwoven story in 22 episodes, up from the original 15 that debuted on Netflix.

“I… pursued it as a comedic experiment to see if new jokes and a new perspective would emerge from a remix that features all the Bluths in every episode, and where the simultaneity of the story plays out chronologically,” Hurwitz wrote. “I’m really excited about the result. It’s funny in a whole new way, and I believe it creates a really entertaining and hilarious new experience for the ‘viewer.’ And I only call you that because I don’t know how to pronounce your last name.”

“Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences” premieres on Netflix Friday.