Barbie shines with power, pop and pink at the MAD Ball 2024

The Barbie®: A Cultural Icon gala earlier this month was nothing short of a glittering riot—a collision of power, pop culture, and unapologetic pink.

The Oct. 16 event at the Museum of Arts and Design wasn’t just about celebrating a doll; it was an electric celebration of a movement. Barbie, the slender symbol of so much more than a blonde plaything, has evolved, unapologetically, into the face of a new brand of female empowerment, and we were there to witness it all at MAD Ball.

The night kicked off with cocktails that could only be described as dangerously feminine — pink-hued SOREL Signature Cocktails, clutched in manicured hands, because this was a night where the color pink didn’t mean fragile, it meant fierce.

DJ Mary Mac, DJ Queen Estere, and DJ Alana provided the heartbeat of the event, spinning tracks that dared you not to get lost in the rhythm. The room pulsed with energy, vibrant and potent, like Barbie herself—standing tall as both icon and rebel in a world that has dared to underestimate her for far too long.

But the real moment of reverence came during the gala dinner at ROBERT, where none other than Robert Best, VP of Barbie Product Design at Mattel, Inc., was honored. Best, a genius in his own right, took the Barbie brand from simple to sensational, designing her in ways that shattered ceilings and defied expectations. As champagne glasses clinked and well-heeled attendees raised their hands to bid on exclusive experiences and one-of-a-kind treasures during the silent auction, the air was charged with the understanding that Barbie’s impact reaches far beyond the toy aisle.

This year’s MAD Ball was a statement — a celebration of the doll who taught generations of women to dream big while wearing stilettos, even if those stilettos sometimes hurt. Barbie has transitioned from fantasy to fierce, from playful to powerful, standing as a cultural barometer of what it means to embrace femininity on your own terms. She’s been everything from an astronaut to a president, breaking out of her plastic prison and marching headfirst into the modern era of female empowerment.

The exhibition itself, Barbie®: A Cultural Icon, curated by the brilliant Karan Feder, showcased Barbie’s evolution from the 1950s dream girl to a 21st-century trailblazer. We wandered through decades of Barbie, witnessing her rebirth over and over again, each iteration a response to the shifting tides of feminism, gender roles, and societal expectations. And now, in 2024, she’s the embodiment of everything that is confident, complex, and—most importantly—female.

Barbie has always been more than just a doll. She’s been a mirror to our culture, reflecting both our triumphs and our trials. And as the night at MAD Ball wound down, it was clear that this iconic doll has only just begun to stretch her perfectly poised legs into the future.

Proceeds from the evening’s festivities and silent auction supported the museum’s educational programs, ensuring that the legacy of cultural impact continues, far beyond pink cocktails and fashion-forward attire.

Visit the Museum of Art and Design and learn more at madmuseum.org.