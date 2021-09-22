Genesis, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and wrestling on fall/winter lineup at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A lineup of fall and winter events is on the agenda for the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose venue is finishing construction adjacent to the Belmont Park racetrack and features a state-of-the-art design that will bridge the arena’s iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities. The world-class entertainment venue boasts a timeless and classic design coupled with clear sightlines and premier acoustics, so you’ll have a good seat regardless of where you sit.

In addition to being the new home for the New York Islanders Hockey Club, there are a number of shows and events that New Yorkers near and far can look forward to this fall and winter:

WWE Monday Night RAW, Monday, Nov. 29 – Ready to get RAW? The WWE is making its UBS debut at the end of November. The night will feature Damian Priest, Randy Orton & Riddle, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, & more.

Eric Church, Saturday, Dec. 4 – The first country concert at the new arena will be performed by Eric Church this winter. Church is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee.



All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Wednesday, Dec. 8 – More wrestling is coming to the UBS Arena through AEW Dynamite and Rampage, a live event televised on TNT. The show will feature CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Darby Allin, Sting, Cody Rhodes, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Eddie, Kingston, The Lucha Bros., MJF and The Pinnacle and Long Island's Own Team Taz.

Genesis, Friday, Dec. 10 – For the first time in 14 years, Genesis is returning to the United States and is playing at the UBS Arena. Come see Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford in the highly anticipated The Last Domino? tour.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Saturday, Dec. 18 – The wildly popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra will hold two shows at the UBS Arena, one at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the group's landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

The UBS Arena at Belmont Park is located at 2400 Hempstead Turnpike and is accessible via car and rideshare at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off of the Cross Island Parkway. For LIRR riders, the arena is accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand-new Elmont Station, which will be later available for westbound travelers in 2022, and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event-days only. UBS Arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit UBSArena.com. Follow @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.