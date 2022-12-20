JanArtsNYC to return next month with full lineup of events throughout New York City

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) is pleased to present the complete schedule of events for JanArtsNYC.

Beginning on Jan. 4, 2023, the annual series of top-notch public performances and cutting-edge industry gatherings will return to a live format at various NYC venues throughout the month of January.

“We are finally back in person and thrilled to present our 10th anniversary PROTOTYPE Festival (reboot) together with JanArtsNYC! This year features three postponed productions from our 2022 lineup and groundbreaking new work that is not to be missed. Mark your calendars for January 5-15th 2023,” said PROTOTYPE Founding Directors, Kristin Marting and Beth Morrison.

Since 2010, JanArtsNYC has worked to establish January as “Performing Arts Month” in New York City, where the top performers from across the globe gather each year to present the most recent works in theater, dance, opera, music, and performance.

“JanArtsNYC offers industry representatives, New Yorkers and visitors the ultimate collection of performing arts experiences throughout the month of January. What better place for this global congregation of talent, discussion and resources than NYC, the creative capital of the world!” says Anne del Castillo.

More than 45,000 leaders, artists, and fans of the performing arts from around the world are welcomed back to NYC by MOME to take part in and enjoy the following events: The Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival, which runs from Jan,4-22 is including a complex era about the earth and its surroundings, including the social internet storms and of independent theater creators who, over the past three years, have faced enormous difficulties and setbacks will feature 36 performers from 9 nations over the course of 19 days at 6 venues another event is The Chamber Music America is running from Jan 5-8 that is dedicated to those working as professionals in the field of small ensemble music and so much more.

For more information, visit JanArtsNYC.org. Use the hashtag #JanArtsNYC to join the discussion on social media.